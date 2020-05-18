Coronavirus – Uganda: Update on the COVID-19 Outbreak in Uganda

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Ministry of Health confirms twenty one (21) new COVID-19 positive cases from 1,071 samples that were tested from various Points of Entry on 17th May 2020. The 21 confirmed cases are Ugandan nationals; 17 from Elegu Point of Entry, 3 from Mutukula Point of Entry and 1 from Malaba Point of Entry. All 253 community samples tested negative for COVID-19. The total number of tests done were 1,324. The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases is now 248.

In the same vein, the Ministry of Health has noted fake results were being communicated by malicious persons via a fake Ministry of Health social media page stating the '105 truck drivers have tested positive'. The Ministry would like to inform the general public that COVID-19 results were not released yesterday, 17 May 2020.

Following the Presidential directive of allowing only truck drivers who test negative for COVID-19 into the country, samples from truck drivers had to be sorted appropriately and divided between Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) and the National Health Laboratory Services (NHLS) by the laboratory teams for quick turnaround time. Testing at NHLS started at 7:30pm yesterday evening hence the delay in reporting results.

Additionally, all truck drivers must undergo COVID-19 testing and receive results before proceeding to immigration at the borders. Foreign truck drivers who test positive for COVID-19 are advised to return to their place of origin for treatment while Ugandan truck drivers will be admitted at the various hospitals for treatment.

Please disregard any fake posts circulating on social media and always verify with the Ministry of Health before re-circulating.

Currently, there are 57 admitted COVID-19 confirmed cases and all are in stable condition.

So far, Uganda has registered a total of 63 COVID-19 recoveries.

