APO
Updated:

COVID 19 Rebound: We are building Entrepreneurs and supporting financial Inclusion through Xpress Point Agents – Ecobank

By Africa Press Office

News

East AfricaCNBC -

Coronavirus, floods and locust swarms: Kenya is fighting a ‘triple whammy’ of crises

Heavy rains over the last month have led to overflowing rivers and lakes and mudslides, with Kenya particularly impacted. Almost 200 people have lost their lives and according to the Kenyan Red Cross, while hundreds of thousands have been internally displaced since the rainy season began in March.
Read more
CEO InterviewsCNBC Africa -

How Nigeria’s economy is bracing up to the COVID-19 shock

With a further revised 2020 budget and crude oil benchmark, how is Nigeria bracing up to the challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic? Tilewa Adebajo, CEO of CFG Advisory joins CNBC Africa for the discussion ahead of president Buhari's address to the nation today.
Read more
Analyst InterviewsCNBC Africa -

Emmanuel Tsigbey on why Ghana’s MPC kept rates unchanged

Ghana’s Monetary Policy Committee decided to keep the country’s policy rate unchanged at 14.5 percent citing elevated risks to inflation outlook, sharp downturn in GDP growth which are fallouts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Emmanuel Tsigbey, Chartered Economic Policy Analyst joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Ecobank Nigeria has reiterated that its agency banking scheme, also known as Xpress Points, is building entrepreneurs and pushing financial inclusion to the large unbanked and under-banked population in Nigeria. The Ecobank Xpress Point enables eligible Agents to carry out financial transactions on behalf of Ecobank (www.Ecobank.com) and earn commission on every transaction processed. The consumer experience is very good as customers can do simple deposit, payment and transfers in their own neighbourhood rather than travel for hours to a bank branch. Ecobank Xpress Points is also a channel that can be used for the deployment of national social intervention programmes of the Government.

The aim of the Xpress Point is to let every Nigerian and household have access to Ecobank services within their neoghbourhood to provide easy banking services. 

Speaking in Lagos, Nike Kolawole, Head, Agency Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, said unemployed and retired persons should avail themselves the opportunity to earn extra income by keying into services offered by the bank as Xpress point agents. According to her, the Ecobank Xpress point which are in various neighbourhoods across the country, are well positioned to facilitate basic financial transactions, with the process and services simplified to attend to a broad spectrum of the society.

She further disclosed that agency banking in general, brings about economic and youth empowerment by way of job creation and earning extra income, adding that small savers can easily do their savings at home or near their home. This leads to financial inclusion of the underbanked in the country.

For now, Ecobank has over 43,000 agents across Africa. The agents carry out financial transactions on behalf of Ecobank and earn commission per transaction processed. Xpress Points can also be used as a channel for the deployment of national social intervention programmes, especially at this time that we are fighting the impact of lockdowns due to the COVID-19.”

Kolawole listed the services offered by the Xpress point agents as; cash in, cash out, fund transfer, bills payment, airtime recharge, remittance and account opening, among others. She added that the services are available for “sole proprietors, partnerships, co-operative societies, microfinance banks, companies with large distribution network – like petrol stations, FMCGs, telecommunication companies, super agents, aggregators and unregistered businesses such as petty traders, hair saloon and others.”

Ecobank boasts of a bouquet of digital channels comprising solutions aimed at delivering convenient, accessible and reliable financial services. For instance, users of the bank’s USSD code, *326# carry out transactions without paying session charges. The USSD platform, *326#, makes it possible to open an Xpress account and Xpress Save account instantly. The bank’s mobile banking app, Ecobank Mobile offers the option of generating a virtual card; this comes in handy as customers are continually turning to web payments for their shopping and payments. The Ecobank virtual card offers the flexibility and convenience of creating a shopping card that is not linked to a customer’s account but is fully capable of carrying out online payments. The virtual card can also be shared with loved ones as a gift card for their own shopping.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ecobank.

Media Contact: Austen Osokpor Media Relations / Sponsorships Ecobank Nigeria Ltd Email: [email protected] Tel.: 08023877699

About Ecobank [Name of the affiliate]: Ecobank Nigeria Limited is a subsidiary of the Ecobank Group (www.Ecobank.com), the leading independent pan-African banking group. The Ecobank Group employs over 15,000 people and serves about 20 million customers in the consumer, commercial and corporate banking sectors across 33 African countries. The Group has a banking licence in France and representative offices in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; Johannesburg, South Africa; Beijing, China; London, the UK and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. The Group offers a full suite of banking products, services and solutions including bank and deposit accounts, loans, cash management, advisory, trade, securities, wealth and asset management. ETI is listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchanges in Lagos, the Ghana Stock Exchange in Accra, and the Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières in Abidjan.

For further information, please visit www.Ecobank.com

Previous articleCoronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 ECOWAS Daily Update for May 17, 2020
Next articleAbsa’s Ridle Markus on the impact of COVID-19 on SSA economies
- Advertisement -
Coronavirus

Nigeria Medical Association on tackling the COVID-19 pandemic

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria's President Buhari received a briefing from the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 and he is expected to address the nation today to give guidance on the next phase of operations. Francis Faduyile, President of Nigeria Medical Association joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
CEO Interviews

Balwin Properties CEO: Now is a good time to buy, here’s why

CNBC Africa -
Balwin Properties has followed in the steps of other property companies and has not declared a full year dividend due to uncertainty amid the Covid-19 crisis. Group revenue increased by 11 per cent whilst profit and headline earnings per share dropped by 9 and 8 per cent respectively. Balwin Properties CEO, Steve Brookes joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
CEO Interviews

Dipula Income Fund CEO: How COVID-19 is impacting the business

CNBC Africa -
Dipula Income Fund has deferred its decision on declaring an interim dividend until the release of its full year results in August. The company has reported a headline earnings per share decline of 5.6 per cent and saw a vacancy drop of 27.5 per cent. Dipula Income Fund CEO, Izak Petersen joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
CEO Interviews

How Covid-19 is hurting the events planning industry

CNBC Africa -
One of the industries who are reeling the impact of the Covid-19 lock-down regulations globally is event planning, as they rely on physical interaction to convene their business. Weddings, corporate functions and birthday celebrations have been non-existent over the past few months and joining CNBC Africa to unpack the industry impact is Karen Short, Founder, By Word of Mouth.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Featured

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – South Africa: 1160 new cases of COVID-19

APO Africa Press Office -
Update: A total of 21314 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. There are 1160 new cases of COVID-19. Sadly, we report 3 new COVID-19 related deaths and send our condolences to the loved ones. Wear a face mask to reduce the spread of droplets & minimise exposure.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).Media filesDownload logo
Read more

The Development of Equatorial Guinea’s Mining Industry will give a Boost to Economic Diversification and Jobs Creation

APO Africa Press Office -
Recent developments coming from Equatorial Guinea on the development of its mining and minerals industry are extremely positive and need to be welcomed and applauded. As the demand for key minerals such as lithium, graphite, cobalt, aluminum, copper and nickel is expected to rise and gold prices hit record highs, Equatorial Guinea has a unique opportunity to tap into an industry that has proven successful across the continent. Last year, the Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons (MMH) organized
Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 highlights in the ECOWAS region as at 17th May

APO Africa Press Office -
COVID-19 highlights in the ECOWAS region as at 17th May, 2020Distributed by APO Group on behalf of West African Health Organization (WAHO).Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 ECOWAS Daily Update for May 17, 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
COVID-19 ECOWAS Daily Update for May 17, 2020Distributed by APO Group on behalf of West African Health Organization (WAHO).Media filesDownload logo
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved