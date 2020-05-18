APO
Updated:

Mastercard Builds on COVID-19 Response with Commitment to Connect 1 Billion People, 50 Million Small Businesses, 25 Million Women Entrepreneurs to the Digital Economy by 2025

By Africa Press Office

News

East AfricaCNBC -

Coronavirus, floods and locust swarms: Kenya is fighting a ‘triple whammy’ of crises

Heavy rains over the last month have led to overflowing rivers and lakes and mudslides, with Kenya particularly impacted. Almost 200 people have lost their lives and according to the Kenyan Red Cross, while hundreds of thousands have been internally displaced since the rainy season began in March.
Read more
CEO InterviewsCNBC Africa -

How Nigeria’s economy is bracing up to the COVID-19 shock

With a further revised 2020 budget and crude oil benchmark, how is Nigeria bracing up to the challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic? Tilewa Adebajo, CEO of CFG Advisory joins CNBC Africa for the discussion ahead of president Buhari's address to the nation today.
Read more
Analyst InterviewsCNBC Africa -

Emmanuel Tsigbey on why Ghana’s MPC kept rates unchanged

Ghana’s Monetary Policy Committee decided to keep the country’s policy rate unchanged at 14.5 percent citing elevated risks to inflation outlook, sharp downturn in GDP growth which are fallouts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Emmanuel Tsigbey, Chartered Economic Policy Analyst joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Extends effort beyond 500 million financially included over the past five years; Maximizes technology, partnerships to deliver aid, insights and access to businesses and communities; Programs like the Mastercard Farmer Network and Kasha are connecting people across East Africa.

The health and economic consequences of COVID-19 have highlighted the critical need to support vulnerable populations, many of whom are disproportionately impacted. In this time of global crisis, Mastercard (www.Mastercard.com) has expanded its worldwide commitment to financial inclusion, pledging to bring a total of 1 billion people and 50 million micro and small businesses into the digital economy by 2025. As part of this effort, there will be a direct focus on providing 25 million women entrepreneurs with solutions that can help them grow their businesses.

The extended commitment builds on Mastercard’s ongoing efforts to address the COVID-19 related health and economic challenges facing individuals all over the world, including in Sub-Saharan Africa.

“Financial inclusion remains key to unlocking the potential of Sub-Saharan Africa, and will become crucial as we support Governments in driving long-term, sustainable economic recovery. Digital transactions are both safe and efficient and giving access to these for as many people as possible, is an important part of supporting the most vulnerable parts of the population through the current situation. Our focus right now – beyond philanthropy – is to steadfastly continue collaborating  with governments and private sector partners on solutions that are safe, viable, and most importantly, socially impactful for communities across the region,” said Raghav Prasad, Mastercard’s Division President for Sub-Saharan Africa.

At the 2015 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group, Mastercard committed to bring 500 million excluded individuals into the financial system. It achieved that goal through more than 350 innovative programs across 80 countries.   

The Mastercard Lab for Financial Inclusion (www.Mastercard.us) – the technology company’s first lab focused on financial inclusion – is committed to empowering millions of Africans through the use of public-private partnerships, and the innovation of locally relevant technology solutions. One such solution is the Mastercard Farmer Network, a mobile platform that improves market access, increases price transparency and digitizes payments to connect small farmers in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

East Africa is also served by Kasha, an e-commerce platform optimized for women’s health and personal care. It offers confidential and convenient service, online/offline digital ordering and delivery to both urban and low-income rural areas. In Uganda, Mastercard launched Kupaa in partnership with UNICEF Uganda and the country’s Ministry of Education. It enables parents and caregivers to pay school fees and other school expenses with their mobile phones securely, easily, and in small payments when they are able, easing the burden of lump sum payments. 

Mastercard also expanded its partnership with Unilever to create Jaza Duka (fill up your store) – a digital program for micro-merchants in Kenya with more than 18,000 duka owners already registered. The program provides a micro-credit eligibility recommendation to Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB), which can then assess a retailer’s credit worthiness and extend credit for stock purchases.

Additional efforts include ongoing work on government disbursement solutions, wage digitization of private sector workers, solutions for gig workers, scaling efforts with fintechs, digital platforms and digital wallets/apps, solutions addressing needs of the financially vulnerable and the expansion of CityKey and Community Pass programs.

This announcement builds on Mastercard’s ongoing efforts to support an inclusive recovery by leveraging the company’s technology, capabilities and reach. That work includes:

In the first weeks of the global health crisis, Mastercard committed up to $25 million in seed funding to establish the COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator (www.TherapeuticsAccelerator.org) in partnership with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Wellcome, The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and others to help speed up the response to the COVID-19 epidemic by discovering, developing and scaling-up treatments for deployment around the world. Mastercard has committed $250 million in financial, technology, product and services support over the next five years to small businesses in many markets where it operates, supporting the vitality of businesses and the financial security of their workers. Mastercard is leveraging its network to provide support to governments around the world in a range of areas. This includes providing data insights to inform policymakers about the economic impact of the pandemic; increasing the speed and efficacy of aid disbursements to communities and business segments that need it most; developing donation platforms to enable emergency fundraising; and working with governments to assist business owners and consumers with cyber vulnerability assessments. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Mastercard.

Media Contact: [email protected]

About Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA): Mastercard (www.Mastercard.com) is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

Previous articleCoronavirus – Flash Update 18 May 2020 COVID-19 Nigeria: Cases reach nearly 6,000 as testing capacity increases
Next articleAfrican Guarantee Fund Announces Response to Economic Impact of COVID-19
- Advertisement -
Coronavirus

Nigeria Medical Association on tackling the COVID-19 pandemic

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria's President Buhari received a briefing from the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 and he is expected to address the nation today to give guidance on the next phase of operations. Francis Faduyile, President of Nigeria Medical Association joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
CEO Interviews

Balwin Properties CEO: Now is a good time to buy, here’s why

CNBC Africa -
Balwin Properties has followed in the steps of other property companies and has not declared a full year dividend due to uncertainty amid the Covid-19 crisis. Group revenue increased by 11 per cent whilst profit and headline earnings per share dropped by 9 and 8 per cent respectively. Balwin Properties CEO, Steve Brookes joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
CEO Interviews

Dipula Income Fund CEO: How COVID-19 is impacting the business

CNBC Africa -
Dipula Income Fund has deferred its decision on declaring an interim dividend until the release of its full year results in August. The company has reported a headline earnings per share decline of 5.6 per cent and saw a vacancy drop of 27.5 per cent. Dipula Income Fund CEO, Izak Petersen joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
CEO Interviews

How Covid-19 is hurting the events planning industry

CNBC Africa -
One of the industries who are reeling the impact of the Covid-19 lock-down regulations globally is event planning, as they rely on physical interaction to convene their business. Weddings, corporate functions and birthday celebrations have been non-existent over the past few months and joining CNBC Africa to unpack the industry impact is Karen Short, Founder, By Word of Mouth.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Featured

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – South Africa: 1160 new cases of COVID-19

APO Africa Press Office -
Update: A total of 21314 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. There are 1160 new cases of COVID-19. Sadly, we report 3 new COVID-19 related deaths and send our condolences to the loved ones. Wear a face mask to reduce the spread of droplets & minimise exposure.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).Media filesDownload logo
Read more

The Development of Equatorial Guinea’s Mining Industry will give a Boost to Economic Diversification and Jobs Creation

APO Africa Press Office -
Recent developments coming from Equatorial Guinea on the development of its mining and minerals industry are extremely positive and need to be welcomed and applauded. As the demand for key minerals such as lithium, graphite, cobalt, aluminum, copper and nickel is expected to rise and gold prices hit record highs, Equatorial Guinea has a unique opportunity to tap into an industry that has proven successful across the continent. Last year, the Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons (MMH) organized
Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 highlights in the ECOWAS region as at 17th May

APO Africa Press Office -
COVID-19 highlights in the ECOWAS region as at 17th May, 2020Distributed by APO Group on behalf of West African Health Organization (WAHO).Media filesDownload logo
Read more

COVID 19 Rebound: We are building Entrepreneurs and supporting financial Inclusion through Xpress Point Agents – Ecobank

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoEcobank Nigeria has reiterated that its agency banking scheme, also known as Xpress Points, is building entrepreneurs and pushing financial inclusion to the large unbanked and under-banked population in Nigeria. The Ecobank Xpress Point enables eligible Agents to carry out financial transactions on behalf of Ecobank (www.Ecobank.com) and earn commission on every transaction processed. The consumer experience is very good as customers can do simple deposit, payment and transfers
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved