Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 Update, 19 May 2020

By Africa Press Office

Why Farmers Are Destroying Their Crops

The coronavirus has massively disrupted the food supply chain. Many famers who sold produce to restaurants have now found themselves without a market for their crops, as the food-service industry has largely shuttered. As such, fresh produce is being
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

SA’s DMRE publishes COVID-19 guidelines for mining industry

South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has issued guidelines for a mandatory Code of Practise to companies in the mining industry on managing the COVID-19 pandemic according to the terms of the Mine Health and Safety Act.
CEO InterviewsCNBC Africa -

This R1bn fund is helping township & rural businesses survive Covid-19 shocks, here’s how it works

Another one billion rand fund has been set up for entrepreneurs impacted by Covid-19 in South Africa. This time, the focus is on supporting small businesses in the country’s township and rural economies. Access to finance for such entrepreneurs and start-ups can be harder compared to businesses operating in the mainstream sectors. Ubank CEO, Luthando Vutula joins CNBC Africa to outline details on how the fund will work.
Over 86,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent – with more than 33,000 recoveries & 2,700 deaths. View country figures & more with the WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: https://arcg.is/XvuSX.

Coronavirus

How ESwatini’s tourism industry is battling COVID-19 headwinds

CNBC Africa -
Global tourism is at a standstill due to COVID-19. The pandemic has grounded aviation, shut the hospitality industry and risks killing thousands of businesses all over the world. Minister Moses Vilakati, Minister of Tourism & Environmental Affairs of Eswatini spoke to CNBC Africa on how Covid-19 has impacted ESwatini and the country’s recovery plan.
CEO Interviews

COVID-19: This e-Commerce platform is helping the vulnerable access essential goods

CNBC Africa -
Millions of people across the region struggle to get access to essential goods and the COVID-19 restrictions have made the situation even worse. E-commerce company Sokowatch has come up with a scheme to provide direct assistance to vulnerable families digitally as founder and CEO Daniel Yu explains.
CEO Interviews

How the ride-hailing industry is navigating COVID-19 headwinds

CNBC Africa -
With the measures put in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, businesses are rapidly adjusting to the changing needs of their people, their customers and suppliers, while navigating the financial and operational challenges. Ola Akinnusi, Country Manager for Bolt, Kenya joins CNBC Africa to break down the impact on the ride hailing economy and how industry players are navigating the pandemic.
Coronavirus

How COVID-19 is affecting SME funding in Kenya

CNBC Africa -
This year was poised to see major strides in access to finance for SMEs in Kenya. Promising initiatives such as the repeal of the interest rate cap, financing opportunities though the African Development Bank and the establishment of a credit guarantee scheme are just a few of the steps that were underway. But now that the Covid-19 pandemic has reshuffled priorities and budgets worldwide, where does that leave vulnerable Kenyan SMEs? SME Consultant, Victor Otieno joins CNBC Africa for more.
Featured

Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 Situation Report for Nigeria (18 May 2020)

APO Africa Press Office -
The number of tests conducted per state is now published in our daily situation report. This is part of our commitment to ensure transparent reporting of COVID-19 data in Nigeria. Read via: https://bit.ly/3bWXXqpDistributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo
Coronavirus – Uganda: Donation of COVID-19 Essential Supplies by IGAD Secretariat to support the Frontline Health Worker

APO Africa Press Office -
The Minister for Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng flagged off emergency essential supplies to support the frontline health workers in the COVID-19 response at the border points of entry. The supplies worth USD 25,000 were donated by IGAD Secretariat represented by Ms. Lucy Ongod. The supplies include: re-usable plastic aprons, sterile swabs, hand sanitizers, gum boots, heavy duty gloves, surgical gloves, multi-parameter patient monitor, suction pumps, mattresses. These supplies will be used by CO
Coronavirus – Nigeria: Infection Prevention and Control Trainings by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Team

APO Africa Press Office -
As part of efforts to reduce the risk of health workers' infection, the NCDC Team continues to conduct infection prevention & control trainings in states across Nigeria. Trainees will transfer these skills to other health workers in their facilities to ensure optimal IPC practices.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo
Coronavirus – Zambia: Status Update 19th May 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
11 new confirmed cases (Reported from: 4 Chirundu; 3 Nakonde; 1 Solwezi; 1 Kasama; 1 Isoka; 1 Mungwi)  Tests in last 24hrs: 644 (18,519 cumulative) Cumulative cases: 772 Total recoveries: 192 Total deaths: 7 Active cases: 573Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Zambia.Media filesDownload logo
