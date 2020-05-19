APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (88,855) deaths (2,848), and recoveries (34,109)

By Africa Press Office

News

VideosCNBC Africa -

How can small businesses overcome the COVID-19 shock?

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic is far reaching as it affects everyday life and everything from health to trade, investment and employment. So how can micro, small and medium enterprises survive in this new normal? Toyin Adeniji, Executive Director for Micro Enterprises, at the Bank of Industry joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor for this discussion....
International NewsCNBC -

Why Farmers Are Destroying Their Crops

The coronavirus has massively disrupted the food supply chain. Many famers who sold produce to restaurants have now found themselves without a market for their crops, as the food-service industry has largely shuttered. As such, fresh produce is being
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

SA’s DMRE publishes COVID-19 guidelines for mining industry

South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has issued guidelines for a mandatory Code of Practise to companies in the mining industry on managing the COVID-19 pandemic according to the terms of the Mine Health and Safety Act.
Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (88,855) deaths (2,848), and recoveries (34,109) by region:

Central (8,885 cases; 295 deaths; 2,451 recoveries): Burundi (42; 1; 20), Cameroon (3,529; 140; 1,567), Central African Republic (366; 0; 18), Chad (519; 53; 117), Congo (414; 15; 112), DRC (1,629; 61; 290), Equatorial Guinea (719; 7; 22), Gabon (1,432; 11; 301), Sao Tome & Principe (235; 7; 4).

Eastern (9,106; 271; 2,867): Comoros (11; 1; 3), Djibouti (1,618; 7; 1033), Eritrea (39; 0; 39), Ethiopia (365; 5; 120), Kenya (963; 59; 358), Madagascar (326; 2; 119), Mauritius (332; 10; 322), Rwanda (297; 0; 203), Seychelles (11; 0; 11), Somalia (1,502; 57; 178), South Sudan (282; 4; 4), Sudan (2,591; 105; 247), Tanzania (509; 21; 167), Uganda (260; 0; 63).

Northern (28,126; 1,446; 11,815): Algeria (7,201; 555; 3,625), Egypt (12,764; 645; 3,440), Libya (65; 3; 35), Mauritania (81; 4; 6), Morocco (6,972; 193; 3,890), Tunisia (1,043; 46; 819).

Southern (17,764; 305; 7,701): Angola (50; 2; 17), Botswana (25; 1; 17), Eswatini (205; 2; 78), Lesotho (1; 0; 0), Malawi (71; 3; 27), Mozambique (145; 0; 46), Namibia (16; 0; 13), South Africa (16,433; 286; 7,298), Zambia (772; 7; 192), Zimbabwe (46; 4; 13).

Western (24,974; 531; 9,275): Benin (339; 2; 83), Burkina Faso (806; 52; 655), Cape Verde (335; 3; 85), Cote d'Ivoire (2,119; 28; 1040), Gambia (24; 1; 13), Ghana (5,918; 31; 1,754), Guinea (2,796; 16; 1,263), Guinea-Bissau (1038; 6; 38), Liberia (233; 23; 125), Mali (874; 52; 512), Niger (909; 55; 714), Nigeria (6,175; 191; 1,644), Senegal (2,544; 26; 1076), Sierra Leone (534; 33; 167), Togo (330; 12; 106).

*Africa numbers are taken from official RCC and Member State reports.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).Media filesDownload logo

CEO Interviews

This R1bn fund is helping township & rural businesses survive Covid-19 shocks, here’s how it works

CNBC Africa -
Another one billion rand fund has been set up for entrepreneurs impacted by Covid-19 in South Africa. This time, the focus is on supporting small businesses in the country’s township and rural economies. Access to finance for such entrepreneurs and start-ups can be harder compared to businesses operating in the mainstream sectors. Ubank CEO, Luthando Vutula joins CNBC Africa to outline details on how the fund will work.
Coronavirus

How ESwatini’s tourism industry is battling COVID-19 headwinds

CNBC Africa -
Global tourism is at a standstill due to COVID-19. The pandemic has grounded aviation, shut the hospitality industry and risks killing thousands of businesses all over the world. Minister Moses Vilakati, Minister of Tourism & Environmental Affairs of Eswatini spoke to CNBC Africa on how Covid-19 has impacted ESwatini and the country’s recovery plan.
CEO Interviews

COVID-19: This e-Commerce platform is helping the vulnerable access essential goods

CNBC Africa -
Millions of people across the region struggle to get access to essential goods and the COVID-19 restrictions have made the situation even worse. E-commerce company Sokowatch has come up with a scheme to provide direct assistance to vulnerable families digitally as founder and CEO Daniel Yu explains.
CEO Interviews

How the ride-hailing industry is navigating COVID-19 headwinds

CNBC Africa -
With the measures put in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, businesses are rapidly adjusting to the changing needs of their people, their customers and suppliers, while navigating the financial and operational challenges. Ola Akinnusi, Country Manager for Bolt, Kenya joins CNBC Africa to break down the impact on the ride hailing economy and how industry players are navigating the pandemic.
Featured

COVID-19: WHO Africa head Moeti stands firm over Madagascar medicine.

article Chris Bishop -
“Rather be killed by an African drug than a western vaccine."
How COVID-19 led to wild animal invasions in Africa.

article Chris Bishop -
“If you let a game lodge go you will never find it again!” laughs Scott. As speak on the telephone a pride of lions has just walked across his manicured lawn- six males and four lionesses, he says.
If you want to earn money in Africa – worse is yet to come says UN.

article Chris Bishop -
“One person we surveyed said: ‘I don’t have a dollar and you want me to wear a mask that I can’t afford in the first place.’”
How kind struggle hero Denis Goldberg lit up dark days behind bars with the help of a Rabbi

article CNBC Africa -
“In the years I spent there, Bram Fischer was with us until one day he slipped and fell, fracturing the collar of his femur. He was left without treatment for fourteen days,”
