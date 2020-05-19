APO
Updated:

Coronavirus: Africa’s Finance Ministers and Private Sector Group seek to rapidly resolve commercial debt service obligations together

By Africa Press Office

News

VideosCNBC Africa -

Unilever SA CEO: Here’s how we plan to keep our workers safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Unilever, one of the biggest names in the supply and produce of nutrition, hygiene and personal brands is determined to continue its operations after 30 workers at its Boksburg soap powders factory tested positive for COVID-19, joining CNBC Africa for more on the business impact of Covid-19 on Unilever South Africa is Luc-Olivier Marquet, CEO at Unilever South Africa.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

IPASA’s Konji Sebati on the global search for the COVID-19 vaccine

Globally health sectors have been under immense pressure as they are at the forefront of fighting against the spread and treatment of Covid-19. In South Africa the Innovative Pharmaceutical Association of South Africa (IPASA) is committed to ensuring that the supply of medicines for chronic diseases continues during the lock-down and that its 26 research-based pharmaceutical companies continue to aid in the fight against Covid-19. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Dr, Konji Sebati, CEO of the Innovative Pharmaceutical Association of South Africa.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Ugandan residents to get free face masks

Last night in Uganda, President Yoweri Museveni addressed the nation with an update on the country's lock-down measures. In the address he assured Ugandan's that the government would be providing free masks for all, and once that's implemented, the lock-down would be lifted. CNBC Africa spoke to Kenneth Agutamba, Analyst and Chief Strategist for Impact Communication Strategies for more.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) on Monday convened a meeting between African Finance Ministers, the Africa Private Sector Working Group and the African Union (AU) Special Envoy on COVID-19 as the search continues for solutions to ensure African economies enjoy continued market access and meet their private sector debt service obligations.

The meeting aimed at finding new financing solutions to provide additional resources for countries to mitigate the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and ways to improve the profile and terms of Africa’s commercial debt obligations so that Africa can better confront the health crisis. The discussion engaged the recently formed Africa Private Sector Working Group, which represents leading private creditors to African countries.

In her remarks, Ms. Vera Songwe, ECA’s Executive Secretary stressed that; “African countries are committed to meeting all their obligations to commercial creditors in a timely manner and want to maintain access to international debt markets for the build back period.” She also added, ‘’Most African countries were on a successful reform track prior to the crisis, that is why they had access to the capital markets.” 

Discussions focused on ways in which the interests of both African governments and commercial creditors could be aligned to deal with the double crisis of a health pandemic and an economic recession. During the meeting, the Finance Ministers agreed on the importance of maintaining Eurobond coupon payments so as to maintain post-pandemic access to international debt markets for development finance and on having an ongoing coordinated dialogue with creditors.

Speaking on behalf of the creditor group, Mr. Kevin Daly, Senior Investment Manager at Aberdeen Asset Management, said; “We expressed our desire to support African countries address liquidity pressures that have arisen due to the crisis, and by ensuring they remain current on their Eurobonds, we believe financing opportunities will materialize soon.”

He also noted that the creditor group was proposing some innovative financing solutions, such as special purpose bonds that are targeted to Social Development Goals.

“These would be appealing to investors who are increasingly focused on social development goal issues, and instruments that are partially guaranteed by multilateral institutions and that could help to ease liquidity pressures,” said Mr. Daly.

For his part, former Credit Suisse boss and Cote d’Ivoire minister, African Union Special Envoy Tidjane Thiam, who chaired the meeting said; “We are all aligned, we want Africa to develop and grow, so let us work together on concrete solutions. Time is of the essence.”

The Africa PSWG coordinates the views of over 25 of the world’s foremost asset managers and financial institutions providing private finance to nations and companies through Eurobonds, syndicated loans and other credit products across the continent.

The group expressed the view that a one-size-fits-all solution would be counter-productive for African nations but welcomed the need to discuss coordinated approaches where possible and expedient.

All ministers, including the ones from Kenya, Cameroon, Senegal and Ghana, stressed the importance of keeping market access, and agreed that more work is needed to communicate the good economic track record of their countries prior to the crisis.

The meeting agreed to continue discussions towards rapid, pragmatic and effective solutions on Africa’s commercial debt to manage the COVID-19 crisis and turn Africa back to growth restoring policies and actions.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA).

Previous articleOp-Ed: Why Africa cannot afford an extended hard lockdown in the COVID-19 crisis
Next articleCoronavirus – Kenya: 25 test positive for Coronavirus Monday May 18, 2020
- Advertisement -
Videos

COVID-19: Rwanda, Tanzania agree on a solution for cross-border movements

CNBC Africa -
Rwanda and Tanzania have agreed not to implement the proposed swapping of drivers, after Tanzanian truck drivers protested measures put in place by the government of Rwanda to prevent cross-border transmission of New Coronavirus. Analyst, Ted Kaberuka joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Beyond Markets

COVID-19: Driving digitalisation through identity management

CNBC Africa -
The COVID-19 pandemic is paving the way for digital transformation as businesses are shifting their operations to more online channels to cope with movement restrictions and office closures. But central to the uptake of digitalisation is identity management and Aliyu Abubakar Aziz: The Director-General & CEO of the National Identity Management Commission joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to share some more insight on how identity management can help drive Nigeria’s digitalization agenda in the face of the pandemic....
Read more
Coronavirus

Op-Ed: Why Africa cannot afford an extended hard lockdown in the COVID-19 crisis

Contributor -
To find a balance between containing the virus and maintaining a semblance of economic activity will require a different approach.
Read more
Coronavirus

Op-Ed: How Angola can use its industries to fight COVID-19

Contributor -
Zandre Campos examines what we can learn from past epidemics and how a country's industries can help to fight COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Featured

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Agency for Air Navigation Safety in Africa and Madagascar (ASECNA) study on satellite navigation services provision in the Africa and Indian Ocean region takes...

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe definition study for the satellite-based augmentation system “SBAS for Africa and Indian Ocean” took a major step forward, with validation of the system’s architecture and geographic coverage. This marked a major milestone in the development of this system designed by Thales Alenia Space (www.ThalesAleniaSpace.com), the joint company between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%), within the scope of the preliminary design study (phase B) contract signed in February 2
Read more

Coronavirus – Nigeria: 216 new cases of COVID-19

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logo216 new cases of COVID-19; 74-Lagos 33-Katsina 19-Oyo 17-Kano 13-Edo 10-Zamfara 8-Ogun 8-Gombe 8-Borno 7-Bauchi 7-Kwara 4-FCT 3-Kaduna 3-Enugu 2-Rivers 6175 cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria Discharged: 1644 Deaths: 191Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
Read more

Opportunity for Local Content in Angola’s Energy Sector

APO Africa Press Office -
Africa Oil & Power (www.AfricaOilandPower.com), together with the African Energy Chamber, hosted a public webinar where industry leaders unpacked strategies to set Angola on its 2021 growth trajectory; The webinar was comprised of a brief presentation and 70-minute moderated panel discussion featuring upstream-, downstream- and service-related topics, followed by a Q&A session with members of the audience and press; As Africa’s second largest producer of oil, standing at 1,4 million barrel
Read more

Coronavirus – South Africa: Employment and Labour on 150 000 workers benefitting from Coronavirus Covid-19 Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) Temporary Relief Scheme

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), an entity of the Department of Employment and Labour today processed and paid COVID-19 TERS relief payments to the tune of  R748 815 094.20 benefitting 149 263 workers represented by 9 362 employers. This bring to 2 551 236 the total number of workers who have been given relief during lockdown which may be in lieu of or a top up to their salaries. The total amount disbursed since April 16, 2020 has now topped R1
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved