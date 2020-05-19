Coronavirus – Kenya: 25 test positive for Coronavirus Monday May 18, 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Five people have today tested positive for Coronavirus after the surveillance and case management team tested 1,139 samples.

This now brings the total number of those who have tested positive of coronavirus to 912. Cumulatively, the government has so far tested 44,851 samples.

The announcement was made by the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) for Health, Dr. Rashid Aman during the daily media update on the pandemic.

He noted that out of todays cases, 23 are Kenyans while two are Somali Nationals, the youngest being 22 years old and the oldest 50 years. out of the 25 positive cases, 23 are male and two are female.

However, Dr. Rashid also noted that another 53 truck drivers tested positive at various Kenya – Tanzania border points including 51 Tanzanians and two Burundians who were all referred back to Tanzania.

According to today’s results Kajiado county has six cases, Mombasa five cases, Nairobi three cases, Kiambu three cases, Kwale three cases, Taita Taveta two cases, Garissa two cases, and Meru one case.

Meru, Taita Taveta and Garissa are the new Counties to be infected with the disease bringing to 23 the number of Counties affected by the virus.

All the six cases in Kajiado, the CAS said are truck drivers from Namanga. In Mombasa four cases are from Likoni and Nyali has one case , while in Nairobi the three cases are distributed in various estates namely Githurai 44 (1) case, Kawangware (1) case and Starehe (1) case. Kiambu three cases are from Kiambu Town two cases and Githurai 45 one case.

In Kwale all the three cases are truck drivers at Lunga lunga border and Taita taveta has two cases of truck drivers who were tested at Voi. In Garissa the two cases are both from Daadab Refugee camp, one is from Ifo and one is from Dagahaley while Meru has one case from Buuri.

He also revealed that the government has discharged 22 patients from hospital who have fully recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of people who have so far recovered from Coronavirus to 336.

“We also have not lost any person to the disease and therefore our fatality still remains at 50,” he said and thanked all individuals and organisations who have given support in the fight especially the faith based health facilities that have been offering healthcare to our people, both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 services.

“Dealing with this pandemic does not in any way deny Kenyans the opportunity to visit our health facilities for treatment of other conditions. As Government, we are encouraging our people to continue visiting their preferred medical facilities for treatment,” the CAS said.

Over the weekend President Uhuru Kenyatta announced various measures that are geared to further upscale interventions in combating Covid 19 and the CAS emphasized that the measures are aimed at protecting the safety and well-being of every Kenyan

“Strict observance of these measures, which include cessation of movement across our borders with Tanzania and Somalia aims to stem the rising cases, we have been witnessing in some of the border counties in the recent past and i am appealing to Kenyans to continue to support and cooperate with the Government to ensure compliance of the directives,” Dr Rashid said.

