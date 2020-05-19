APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Kenya: 25 test positive for Coronavirus Monday May 18, 2020

By Africa Press Office

News

International NewsCNBC -

What would a second wave look like? | CNBC Explains

Past pandemics have shown that multiple waves of infection are likely and tend to be more severe. Despite warnings from health experts and economists about against easing restrictions too soon — not only to protect lives but also the economy — there is growing opposition against the social distancing measures. CNBC’s Tom Chitty explains. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi #CNBC #Coronavirus #Economy...
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

How this R300mn funding for SA’s law firms works

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, South Africa’s courts have limited proceedings to urgent matters only, hitting the pockets of law firms involved in other cases. Furthermore access to finance for many small law firms has been difficult because of blanket loan criteria unsuitable for the business of law. Elad Smadja, CEO of Taurus Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Astral CEO: How the weak rand could solve cheap chicken imports problem

Astral Foods has become the latest South African company not to declare an interim dividend as Covid-19 plucked the feathers of certainty for the poultry business. Astral increased first half revenue by 4 per cent but profits were flat. Astral CEO, Chris Schutte joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Five people have today tested positive for Coronavirus after the surveillance and case management team tested 1,139 samples.

This now brings the total number of those who have tested positive of coronavirus to 912. Cumulatively, the government  has so far tested 44,851 samples.

The announcement was made by the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) for Health, Dr. Rashid Aman during the daily media update on the pandemic.

He noted that out of todays cases, 23 are Kenyans while two are Somali Nationals, the youngest  being 22 years old and the oldest 50 years. out of the 25 positive cases, 23 are male and two are female.

However, Dr. Rashid also noted that another 53 truck drivers tested positive at various Kenya – Tanzania border points including 51 Tanzanians and two Burundians who were all referred back to Tanzania.

According to today’s results Kajiado county has six cases,  Mombasa five cases, Nairobi three cases, Kiambu three cases, Kwale three cases, Taita Taveta two cases, Garissa two cases, and Meru one case.

Meru, Taita Taveta and Garissa are the new Counties to be infected with the disease bringing  to 23 the number of Counties affected by the virus.

All the six cases in Kajiado, the CAS said are truck drivers from Namanga. In Mombasa four cases are from Likoni and Nyali has one case , while in Nairobi the three cases are distributed in various estates namely Githurai 44  (1) case, Kawangware (1) case and Starehe (1) case. Kiambu  three cases  are from Kiambu Town  two cases and Githurai 45 one case.

In Kwale all the three cases are truck drivers at Lunga lunga border and Taita taveta has two cases of truck drivers who were tested at Voi. In Garissa the two cases are both from Daadab Refugee camp, one is from Ifo and one is from  Dagahaley while Meru  has  one case from Buuri.

He also revealed that the government has discharged 22 patients from hospital who have fully recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of people who have so far recovered from Coronavirus to 336.

“We also have not lost any person to the disease and therefore our fatality still remains at 50,” he said and thanked all individuals and organisations who have given support in the fight especially the faith based health facilities that have been offering healthcare to our people, both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 services.

“Dealing with this pandemic does not in any way deny Kenyans the opportunity to visit our health facilities for treatment of other conditions. As Government, we are encouraging our people to continue visiting their preferred medical facilities for treatment,” the CAS said.

Over the weekend President Uhuru Kenyatta announced various measures that are geared to further upscale interventions in combating Covid 19 and the CAS emphasized that the measures are aimed at protecting the safety and well-being of every Kenyan

“Strict observance of these measures, which include cessation of movement across our borders with Tanzania and Somalia aims to stem the rising cases, we have been witnessing in some of the border counties in the recent past and i am appealing to Kenyans to continue to support and cooperate with the Government to ensure compliance of the directives,” Dr Rashid said.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

Previous articleCoronavirus: Africa’s Finance Ministers and Private Sector Group seek to rapidly resolve commercial debt service obligations together
Next articleCoronavirus – Kenya: Health Cabinet Secretary (CS) attends WHA first ever virtual meeting
- Advertisement -
Videos

How this R300mn funding for SA’s law firms works

CNBC Africa -
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, South Africa’s courts have limited proceedings to urgent matters only, hitting the pockets of law firms involved in other cases. Furthermore access to finance for many small law firms has been difficult because of blanket loan criteria unsuitable for the business of law. Elad Smadja, CEO of Taurus Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Astral CEO: How the weak rand could solve cheap chicken imports problem

CNBC Africa -
Astral Foods has become the latest South African company not to declare an interim dividend as Covid-19 plucked the feathers of certainty for the poultry business. Astral increased first half revenue by 4 per cent but profits were flat. Astral CEO, Chris Schutte joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Earnings

Billionaire Jack Ma quits SoftBank’s board as its Vision Fund posts a record $18 billion loss

CNBC -
Alibaba founder Jack Ma is stepping down from the board of SoftBank after the company’s Vision Fund posted record-breaking losses of $18 billion.
Read more
International News

What Would It Mean If U.S. States Went Bankrupt?

CNBC -
On April 21, Senator Mitch McConnell stated he was in favor of the idea of letting states declare bankruptcy. The statement was met with fierce backlash from several politicians and sparked media commentary. While states cannot currently legally file
Read more
- Advertisement -

Featured

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Kenya: Health Cabinet Secretary (CS) attends WHA first ever virtual meeting

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoHealth Cabinet Secretary, Sen. Mutahi Kagwe today attended the historic virtual 73rd World Health Assembly, the 1st of its kind since the establishment of the WHO and reaffirmed the country’s support for the WHO, as it’s leadership under Dr. Tedros, spearheads the efforts to combat COVID-19 pandemic. Addressing the Assembly the CS  noted that Kenya has put in place robust economic, social and public health measures aimed at interrupting the transmission of
Read more

Coronavirus: Africa’s Finance Ministers and Private Sector Group seek to rapidly resolve commercial debt service obligations together

article Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) on Monday convened a meeting between African Finance Ministers, the Africa Private Sector Working Group and the African Union (AU) Special Envoy on COVID-19 as the search continues for solutions to ensure African economies enjoy continued market access and meet their private sector debt service obligations. The meeting aimed at finding new financing solutions to provide additional resources for countries to mitigate the impa
Read more

Coronavirus – South Africa: Member of the Executive Council (MEC) Anroux Marais on Coronavirus COVID-19 supporting measures for learners under lockdown

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoAs a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and subsequent school shut down, many of our most vulnerable learners in the province are at home without access to learner-led fun and educational material. A partnership quickly emerged between the After School Programme Office (The Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport), The Learning Trust, ASSITEJ-SA and the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation to develop an online resource portal for NGOs to share activities to do while at home. If you woul
Read more

Coronavirus – Kenya appreciates the critical role played by Nurses and Midwives as Frontline Health Workforce during COVID-19

APO Africa Press Office -
Recognizing that 2020 is the year of Nurses & Midwives, Kenya appreciates the critical role played by nurses & midwives as frontline health workforce during this pandemic. Fortunately, so far Kenya has not lost any health worker to the disease; CS Mutahi.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved