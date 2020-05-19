APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Mali: Belgium supports FAO in the rapid recovery of vulnerable households’ livelihoods in Mali during COVID-19

By Africa Press Office

News

VideosCNBC Africa -

How can small businesses overcome the COVID-19 shock?

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic is far reaching as it affects everyday life and everything from health to trade, investment and employment. So how can micro, small and medium enterprises survive in this new normal? Toyin Adeniji, Executive Director for Micro Enterprises, at the Bank of Industry joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor for this discussion....
Read more
International NewsCNBC -

Why Farmers Are Destroying Their Crops

The coronavirus has massively disrupted the food supply chain. Many famers who sold produce to restaurants have now found themselves without a market for their crops, as the food-service industry has largely shuttered. As such, fresh produce is being
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

SA’s DMRE publishes COVID-19 guidelines for mining industry

South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has issued guidelines for a mandatory Code of Practise to companies in the mining industry on managing the COVID-19 pandemic according to the terms of the Mine Health and Safety Act.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

In Mali, the first cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) were reported on 25 March 2020 in a context of growing insecurity and when the Government had just declared a food security and nutrition emergency, for which it requested support from its international partners especially in view of last year’s poor crop production results. Extreme weather events during the 2017/18 and 2018/19 campaigns led, among other things, to significant fodder shortages in the Sahelian strip in the Kayes region. These deficits were also recorded in Mauritania and Senegal, which have increased the pressure on fodder resources in western Sahel and specifically in Mali. In addition, increased insecurity and conflict by armed groups in the northern and central regions of the country have severely affected agricultural production.

The effects of the pandemic and government restrictions are being felt by most rural households during a key period (April – June) for the preparation of the agricultural campaign and pastoral transhumance. The measures in place are affecting the following: (i) seasonal migration; (ii) the availability of agricultural labour; (iii) access to pastoral resources; and (iv) access to agricultural inputs and tools. In this context, several households may not be able to engage in timely agricultural activities, while the Government and non-government actors may have difficulties in providing the usual support (i.e. the distribution of inputs to agropastoralists at the start of the season). Thanks to Belgium’s contribution of USD 250 000, FAO will support 1 270 vulnerable households in resuming their economic activities to improve their food security and nutrition and increase their income. Beneficiaries will receive seeds and tools to diversify and increase vegetable production, training on the adoption of good agricultural and nutritional practices, and livestock breeding kits. All COVID-19 prevention measures will be ensured.

By targeting both displaced and host populations, the project aims to improve social cohesion in a context of increased competition for limited resources. Priority will be given to households headed by women. FAO has recorded satisfactory results in the implementation of several projects funded by various resource partners, focused on strengthening resilience to climate change for improved food security and nutrition through the adoption of good agropastoral practices within the framework of sustainable land management. The project will complement these interventions and build on the lessons learned

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

Previous articlePulse expands its reach into Francophone Africa with the launch of Pulse.sn in Senegal
Next articleHow the ICD is helping the private sector & small businesses navigate COVID-19 shocks
- Advertisement -
CEO Interviews

This R1bn fund is helping township & rural businesses survive Covid-19 shocks, here’s how it works

CNBC Africa -
Another one billion rand fund has been set up for entrepreneurs impacted by Covid-19 in South Africa. This time, the focus is on supporting small businesses in the country’s township and rural economies. Access to finance for such entrepreneurs and start-ups can be harder compared to businesses operating in the mainstream sectors. Ubank CEO, Luthando Vutula joins CNBC Africa to outline details on how the fund will work.
Read more
Coronavirus

How ESwatini’s tourism industry is battling COVID-19 headwinds

CNBC Africa -
Global tourism is at a standstill due to COVID-19. The pandemic has grounded aviation, shut the hospitality industry and risks killing thousands of businesses all over the world. Minister Moses Vilakati, Minister of Tourism & Environmental Affairs of Eswatini spoke to CNBC Africa on how Covid-19 has impacted ESwatini and the country’s recovery plan.
Read more
CEO Interviews

COVID-19: This e-Commerce platform is helping the vulnerable access essential goods

CNBC Africa -
Millions of people across the region struggle to get access to essential goods and the COVID-19 restrictions have made the situation even worse. E-commerce company Sokowatch has come up with a scheme to provide direct assistance to vulnerable families digitally as founder and CEO Daniel Yu explains.
Read more
CEO Interviews

How the ride-hailing industry is navigating COVID-19 headwinds

CNBC Africa -
With the measures put in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, businesses are rapidly adjusting to the changing needs of their people, their customers and suppliers, while navigating the financial and operational challenges. Ola Akinnusi, Country Manager for Bolt, Kenya joins CNBC Africa to break down the impact on the ride hailing economy and how industry players are navigating the pandemic.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Featured

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (88,855) deaths (2,848), and recoveries (34,109)

APO Africa Press Office -
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (88,855) deaths (2,848), and recoveries (34,109) by region: Central (8,885 cases; 295 deaths; 2,451 recoveries): Burundi (42; 1; 20), Cameroon (3,529; 140; 1,567), Central African Republic (366; 0; 18), Chad (519; 53; 117), Congo (414; 15; 112), DRC (1,629; 61; 290), Equatorial Guinea (719; 7; 22), Gabon (1,432; 11; 301), Sao Tome & Principe (235; 7; 4). Eastern (9,106; 271; 2,867): Comoros (11; 1; 3), Djibouti (1,618; 7; 1033), Erit
Read more

Coronavirus – Kenya: Increase in COVID-19 Testing Capacity in Kenya

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoCOVID-19 testing capacity is being scaled up. From the initial 2 labs in Nairobi we now have 20 labs in 10 counties.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
Read more

Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update, 19 May 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoHighlights of the Situation Report No case tested positive for COVID-19 today. Today 1291 RDT screening and 553 PCR diagnostic tests were done. The cumulative number of tests done to date is 31589 (17414 RDT and 14175 PCR). To date the total number of confirmed cases remains 46; recovered 18, active cases 24 and 4 deaths, since the onset of the outbreak on 20 March 2020. Number of tests Done today Number of Confirmed Cases Number
Read more

Coronavirus – South Africa: Statement by Basic Education Minister, Angie Motshekga giving an update on preparations for the re-opening of schools

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoBy Angie Motshekga Let start by acknowledging Deputy Minister Mhaule and DG Mweli, members of the media, good afternoon. The Coronavirus has brought a lot of trauma and anxiety to all of us as a nation and the rest of the world. It has turned our lives upside down and there is a lot of fear about what will happen next. Since we started planning for the reopening of schools we have received many representations from parents and organisations. We highly appreciate.  I
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved