Coronavirus – Nigeria: 216 new cases of COVID-19

216 new cases of COVID-19; 74-Lagos 33-Katsina 19-Oyo 17-Kano 13-Edo 10-Zamfara 8-Ogun 8-Gombe 8-Borno 7-Bauchi 7-Kwara 4-FCT 3-Kaduna 3-Enugu 2-Rivers
6175 cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria
Discharged: 1644
Deaths: 191
