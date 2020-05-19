Coronavirus – Somalia: COVID-19 supplies from ACF – Somalia

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Ministry of Health – Somalia received COVID-19 supplies from ACF – Somalia. Dr Abdirizak Yusuf Ahmed, HSS Team Lead of Ministry of Health – Somalia thanked ACF – Somalia Country Director, for this timely support.

