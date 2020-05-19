APO
Coronavirus – Somalia: COVID-19 supplies from ACF – Somalia

By Africa Press Office

The Ministry of Health – Somalia received COVID-19 supplies from ACF – Somalia. Dr Abdirizak Yusuf Ahmed, HSS Team Lead of Ministry of Health – Somalia thanked ACF – Somalia Country Director, for this timely support.

