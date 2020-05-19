APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (19 May 2020)

By Africa Press Office

News

VideosCNBC Africa -

How can small businesses overcome the COVID-19 shock?

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic is far reaching as it affects everyday life and everything from health to trade, investment and employment. So how can micro, small and medium enterprises survive in this new normal? Toyin Adeniji, Executive Director for Micro Enterprises, at the Bank of Industry joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor for this discussion....
Read more
International NewsCNBC -

Why Farmers Are Destroying Their Crops

The coronavirus has massively disrupted the food supply chain. Many famers who sold produce to restaurants have now found themselves without a market for their crops, as the food-service industry has largely shuttered. As such, fresh produce is being
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

SA’s DMRE publishes COVID-19 guidelines for mining industry

South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has issued guidelines for a mandatory Code of Practise to companies in the mining industry on managing the COVID-19 pandemic according to the terms of the Mine Health and Safety Act.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

New cases confirmed today: 47 Puntland: 19 Benadir: 13 Somaliland: 8 South West: 7

Male: 42 Female: 5 Recovery: 15 Death: 2

Total confirmed cases: 1502 Total recoveries: 178 Total deaths: 59

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health & Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia.

Previous articleWhy Farmers Are Destroying Their Crops
Next articleCoronavirus – Libya: An inclusive political solution in Libya is still greatly needed
- Advertisement -
CEO Interviews

This R1bn fund is helping township & rural businesses survive Covid-19 shocks, here’s how it works

CNBC Africa -
Another one billion rand fund has been set up for entrepreneurs impacted by Covid-19 in South Africa. This time, the focus is on supporting small businesses in the country’s township and rural economies. Access to finance for such entrepreneurs and start-ups can be harder compared to businesses operating in the mainstream sectors. Ubank CEO, Luthando Vutula joins CNBC Africa to outline details on how the fund will work.
Read more
Coronavirus

How ESwatini’s tourism industry is battling COVID-19 headwinds

CNBC Africa -
Global tourism is at a standstill due to COVID-19. The pandemic has grounded aviation, shut the hospitality industry and risks killing thousands of businesses all over the world. Minister Moses Vilakati, Minister of Tourism & Environmental Affairs of Eswatini spoke to CNBC Africa on how Covid-19 has impacted ESwatini and the country’s recovery plan.
Read more
CEO Interviews

COVID-19: This e-Commerce platform is helping the vulnerable access essential goods

CNBC Africa -
Millions of people across the region struggle to get access to essential goods and the COVID-19 restrictions have made the situation even worse. E-commerce company Sokowatch has come up with a scheme to provide direct assistance to vulnerable families digitally as founder and CEO Daniel Yu explains.
Read more
CEO Interviews

How the ride-hailing industry is navigating COVID-19 headwinds

CNBC Africa -
With the measures put in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, businesses are rapidly adjusting to the changing needs of their people, their customers and suppliers, while navigating the financial and operational challenges. Ola Akinnusi, Country Manager for Bolt, Kenya joins CNBC Africa to break down the impact on the ride hailing economy and how industry players are navigating the pandemic.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Featured

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (88,855) deaths (2,848), and recoveries (34,109)

APO Africa Press Office -
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (88,855) deaths (2,848), and recoveries (34,109) by region: Central (8,885 cases; 295 deaths; 2,451 recoveries): Burundi (42; 1; 20), Cameroon (3,529; 140; 1,567), Central African Republic (366; 0; 18), Chad (519; 53; 117), Congo (414; 15; 112), DRC (1,629; 61; 290), Equatorial Guinea (719; 7; 22), Gabon (1,432; 11; 301), Sao Tome & Principe (235; 7; 4). Eastern (9,106; 271; 2,867): Comoros (11; 1; 3), Djibouti (1,618; 7; 1033), Erit
Read more

Coronavirus – Kenya: Increase in COVID-19 Testing Capacity in Kenya

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoCOVID-19 testing capacity is being scaled up. From the initial 2 labs in Nairobi we now have 20 labs in 10 counties.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
Read more

Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update, 19 May 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoHighlights of the Situation Report No case tested positive for COVID-19 today. Today 1291 RDT screening and 553 PCR diagnostic tests were done. The cumulative number of tests done to date is 31589 (17414 RDT and 14175 PCR). To date the total number of confirmed cases remains 46; recovered 18, active cases 24 and 4 deaths, since the onset of the outbreak on 20 March 2020. Number of tests Done today Number of Confirmed Cases Number
Read more

Coronavirus – South Africa: Statement by Basic Education Minister, Angie Motshekga giving an update on preparations for the re-opening of schools

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoBy Angie Motshekga Let start by acknowledging Deputy Minister Mhaule and DG Mweli, members of the media, good afternoon. The Coronavirus has brought a lot of trauma and anxiety to all of us as a nation and the rest of the world. It has turned our lives upside down and there is a lot of fear about what will happen next. Since we started planning for the reopening of schools we have received many representations from parents and organisations. We highly appreciate.  I
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved