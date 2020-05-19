Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (19 May 2020)

Download logoBy Angie Motshekga Let start by acknowledging Deputy Minister Mhaule and DG Mweli, members of the media, good afternoon. The Coronavirus has brought a lot of trauma and anxiety to all of us as a nation and the rest of the world. It has turned our lives upside down and there is a lot of fear about what will happen next. Since we started planning for the reopening of schools we have received many representations from parents and organisations. We highly appreciate. I