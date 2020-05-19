Coronavirus – South Africa: 919 New Cases and 22 New Deaths in South Africa

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

A total of 14198 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs. There are 919 new cases & 22 new deaths. We send our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased. Clean your hands often, avoid touching your face, limit contact with other people & frequently clean surfaces.

