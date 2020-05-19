APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – South Africa: Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) publishes Mandatory Code of Practice to fight COVID-19

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

SA’s DMRE publishes COVID-19 guidelines for mining industry

South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has issued guidelines for a mandatory Code of Practise to companies in the mining industry on managing the COVID-19 pandemic according to the terms of the Mine Health and Safety Act.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

This R1bn fund is helping township & rural businesses survive Covid-19 shocks, here’s how it works

Another one billion rand fund has been set up for entrepreneurs impacted by Covid-19 in South Africa. This time, the focus is on supporting small businesses in the country’s township and rural economies. Access to finance for such entrepreneurs and start-ups can be harder compared to businesses operating in the mainstream sectors. Ubank CEO, Luthando Vutula joins CNBC Africa to outline details on how the fund will work.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

How ESwatini’s tourism industry is battling COVID-19 headwinds

Global tourism is at a standstill due to COVID-19. The pandemic has grounded aviation, shut the hospitality industry and risks killing thousands of businesses all over the world. Minister Moses Vilakati, Minister of Tourism & Environmental Affairs of Eswatini spoke to CNBC Africa on how Covid-19 has impacted ESwatini and the country’s recovery plan.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has published guidelines for a mandatory Code of Practice (COP) for the mitigation and management of COVID-19 in the mining industry. The guidelines are issued in terms of section 49(6) of the Mine Health and Safety Act, 1996, after consultation with the Mine Health and Safety Council inluding a process of public comments to the draft guidelines.

The objective of this guideline is to assist employers as far as reasonably practicable to establish and maintain a COVID-19 prevention, mitigation and management programme. This is to ensure that mine employees returning to work and any other persons at mines, are protected from transmission of the Coronavirus at the workplace, and where reasonably practicable, in the community, whilst providing guidance to all stakeholders regarding their roles and responsibilities in the management of the virus.

All mining operations are required to prepare and implement a Code of Practice on the COVID-19 pandemic that complies with any relevant guidelines and instructions issued by government, including:

Regulations issued in terms of section 27(2) of the Disaster Management Act, 2002 Directions issued by the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy in terms of regulation 10(8) of the regulations issued in terms of section 27(2) of the Disaster Management Act No 57 of 2002 Guiding principles on the management of Covid-19 in the South African Mining Industry (SAMI) Guidelines developed by the World Health Organisation (WHO), National Department of Health (NDoH), and the National Department of Employment and Labour (NDEL)

Failure by the employers to prepare and implement the mine's COP in line with the guidelines constitutes a criminal offence and a bridge of the MHSA. The gazetted guidelines can be accessed and downloaded on government gazette website, or www.energy.gov.za  and  www.dmr.gov.za 

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information.

Previous articleCoronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia – 19 May 2020
Next articleBlue Vertex on Nigeria’s industrial goods sector outlook
- Advertisement -
Videos

COVID-19: This e-Commerce platform is helping the vulnerable access essential goods

CNBC Africa -
Millions of people across the region struggle to get access to essential goods and the COVID-19 restrictions have made the situation even worse. E-commerce company Sokowatch has come up with a scheme to provide direct assistance to vulnerable families digitally as founder and CEO Daniel Yu explains.
Read more
Videos

How the ride-hailing industry is navigating COVID-19 headwinds

CNBC Africa -
With the measures put in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, businesses are rapidly adjusting to the changing needs of their people, their customers and suppliers, while navigating the financial and operational challenges. Ola Akinnusi, Country Manager for Bolt, Kenya joins CNBC Africa to break down the impact on the ride hailing economy and how industry players are navigating the pandemic.
Read more
article

How COVID-19 is affecting SME funding in Kenya

CNBC Africa -
This year was poised to see major strides in access to finance for SMEs in Kenya. Promising initiatives such as the repeal of the interest rate cap, financing opportunities though the African Development Bank and the establishment of a credit guarantee scheme are just a few of the steps that were underway. But now that the Covid-19 pandemic has reshuffled priorities and budgets worldwide, where does that leave vulnerable Kenyan SMEs? SME Consultant, Victor Otieno joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Blue Vertex on Nigeria’s industrial goods sector outlook

CNBC Africa -
As more first quarter earnings trickle in, Dangote Cement's first-quarter earnings are expected to come out on Friday, CNBC Africa joins discuss what to expect from the industrial goods sector with Dare Fajimolu, CRO at Blue Vertex.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Featured

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 statistics in South Africa (18 May 2020)

APO Africa Press Office -
Tests conducted: 475071 Positive cases identified: 16433 Recoveries: 7298 Deaths: 286 New cases: 918Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – South Sudan: Renewed violence in Pieri kills and wounds dozens, including Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) staff

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoIt is with great sadness that Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders (MSF) confirms that a South Sudanese member of staff was killed and two more were injured during intense fighting that erupted over the weekend in and around Pieri, a town in Jonglei State in north-eastern South Sudan where MSF runs a primary healthcare centre. “We express our deepest sympathy and condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of our staff and all those affecte
Read more

Coronavirus – Gambia: COVID-19 case update, 18 May 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Active cases: 10 New case: 1 New tests: 16 Total confirmed: 24 Recovered: 13 Death: 1Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: World Council of Churches (WCC) holds online consultation with global health providers

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoDr Mwai Makoka is programme executive for Health and Healing at the World Council of Churches (WCC). In the context of the COVID-19 crisis, he organised and moderated an online consultation with ecumenical global health providers and networks in mid-May. Makoka stressed one of his first conclusions on the ongoing pandemic: “Now we see that health is not only the domain of health professionals; we need everybody to be health cautious. We need a multi-sectoral approach.&rdquo
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved