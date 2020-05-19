APO
Coronavirus – South Africa: Employment and Labour on 150 000 workers benefitting from Coronavirus Covid-19 Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) Temporary Relief Scheme

By Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), an entity of the Department of Employment and Labour today processed and paid COVID-19 TERS relief payments to the tune of  R748 815 094.20 benefitting 149 263 workers represented by 9 362 employers.

This bring to 2 551 236 the total number of workers who have been given relief during lockdown which may be in lieu of or a top up to their salaries. The total amount disbursed since April 16, 2020 has now topped R14-billion (R14 079 099 409.20).

This is over and above the payments that the UIF makes to ordinary benefits payments which now stand at R1 849 992 773.21.

According to the UIF Commissioner, Teboho Maruping, with all the necessary information and documents furnished, the Fund is now paying at 24 hours after the claim is made at best or 48-hours at worst.

“We are quite pleased that we are now in a position to say that the systems are in place and I would like to pay tribute to the staff members who have worked right through the clock to make it possible. We are now more confident in saying that we are on track to achieve our vision of a ‘caring, accessible and customer centric UIF that contributes towards poverty alleviation”.

However, this does not mean the system does not have challenges.

“When problems arise, we make sure that they do not derail us and we strive to find solutions and continuously learn and improve systems to be able to deliver for our key stakeholders – the contributors. Our commitment is to improve all the time and to pay back the trust that has been placed on us as a public insurance fund”, said Maruping.

Issued by:  Department of Employment and Labour  

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.

