Coronavirus – South Sudan: Renewed violence in Pieri kills and wounds dozens, including Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) staff

By Africa Press Office

SA’s DMRE publishes COVID-19 guidelines for mining industry

South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has issued guidelines for a mandatory Code of Practise to companies in the mining industry on managing the COVID-19 pandemic according to the terms of the Mine Health and Safety Act.
This R1bn fund is helping township & rural businesses survive Covid-19 shocks, here’s how it works

Another one billion rand fund has been set up for entrepreneurs impacted by Covid-19 in South Africa. This time, the focus is on supporting small businesses in the country’s township and rural economies. Access to finance for such entrepreneurs and start-ups can be harder compared to businesses operating in the mainstream sectors. Ubank CEO, Luthando Vutula joins CNBC Africa to outline details on how the fund will work.
How ESwatini’s tourism industry is battling COVID-19 headwinds

Global tourism is at a standstill due to COVID-19. The pandemic has grounded aviation, shut the hospitality industry and risks killing thousands of businesses all over the world. Minister Moses Vilakati, Minister of Tourism & Environmental Affairs of Eswatini spoke to CNBC Africa on how Covid-19 has impacted ESwatini and the country’s recovery plan.
Content provided by APO Group.
It is with great sadness that Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders (MSF) confirms that a South Sudanese member of staff was killed and two more were injured during intense fighting that erupted over the weekend in and around Pieri, a town in Jonglei State in north-eastern South Sudan where MSF runs a primary healthcare centre.

“We express our deepest sympathy and condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of our staff and all those affected. We condemn in the strongest possible terms the outrageous acts of intercommunal violence that has left dozens of people seriously wounded, and we fear many more dead,” said Steve MacKay, MSF Deputy Head of Mission in South Sudan.

Fighting erupted in the area around Pieri in the early morning of Saturday, 16 May. At the time, one patient and three MSF staff were at healthcare centre. As fighting broke out, the population fled to the surrounding bush and to nearby villages. Among them were several members of our staff that work in Pieri. Hostilities continued until Sunday afternoon, 17 May. By then, some villages in the surrounding area had been burned and homes in Pieri were looted.

Over 50 wounded people, including two MSF staff members were brought to the MSF hospital in Lankien, approximately 50 kilometres north of Pieri, where they are now receiving treatment.

“We have reasons to believe that the number of people wounded is very high,” said MacKay. “So far we have received 56 people with gunshot wounds, but we fear that many more could be dead and over 100 wounded in and around Pieri. Our team is very concerned that other wounded people will not be able to access live-saving medical care due to limited access to medical services in the area.”

In the past months in Jonglei State, violence has erupted several times. Just two months ago, in mid-March, the MSF healthcare centre in Pieri received 68 wounded people in less than 12 hours, many of them in critical conditions.

“The recurring episodes of intercommunal violence continue to have devastating consequences for the population,” said MacKay. “We have seen many times that this kind of attack can cause the displacement and loss of livelihoods for hundreds or even thousands of people. Now that the rainy season is starting those without a proper shelter are even more exposed to diseases like malaria, respiratory tract infections and acute watery diarrhea that kill thousands every year. All this without taking into account the added complexity of the COVID-19 pandemic which has started to spread across the country,” concluded MacKay.

As a result of this act of violence, MSF has been forced to suspend medical activities in Pieri until we receive reassurances for the safety of our staff. MSF remains committed to continue delivering lifesaving medical assistance to the people of Pieri and Jonglei State.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Médecins sans frontières (MSF).

COVID-19: This e-Commerce platform is helping the vulnerable access essential goods

Millions of people across the region struggle to get access to essential goods and the COVID-19 restrictions have made the situation even worse. E-commerce company Sokowatch has come up with a scheme to provide direct assistance to vulnerable families digitally as founder and CEO Daniel Yu explains.
How the ride-hailing industry is navigating COVID-19 headwinds

With the measures put in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, businesses are rapidly adjusting to the changing needs of their people, their customers and suppliers, while navigating the financial and operational challenges. Ola Akinnusi, Country Manager for Bolt, Kenya joins CNBC Africa to break down the impact on the ride hailing economy and how industry players are navigating the pandemic.
How COVID-19 is affecting SME funding in Kenya

This year was poised to see major strides in access to finance for SMEs in Kenya. Promising initiatives such as the repeal of the interest rate cap, financing opportunities though the African Development Bank and the establishment of a credit guarantee scheme are just a few of the steps that were underway. But now that the Covid-19 pandemic has reshuffled priorities and budgets worldwide, where does that leave vulnerable Kenyan SMEs? SME Consultant, Victor Otieno joins CNBC Africa for more.
Blue Vertex on Nigeria’s industrial goods sector outlook

As more first quarter earnings trickle in, Dangote Cement's first-quarter earnings are expected to come out on Friday, CNBC Africa joins discuss what to expect from the industrial goods sector with Dare Fajimolu, CRO at Blue Vertex.
