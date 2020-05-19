Coronavirus – Zambia: Status Update 19th May 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
11 new confirmed cases (Reported from: 4 Chirundu; 3 Nakonde; 1 Solwezi; 1 Kasama; 1 Isoka; 1 Mungwi)
Tests in last 24hrs: 644 (18,519 cumulative)
Cumulative cases: 772
Total recoveries: 192
Total deaths: 7
Active cases: 573
