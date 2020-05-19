APO
Coronavirus – Zambia: Status Update 19th May 2020

11 new confirmed cases (Reported from: 4 Chirundu; 3 Nakonde; 1 Solwezi; 1 Kasama; 1 Isoka; 1 Mungwi) 

Tests in last 24hrs: 644 (18,519 cumulative)

Cumulative cases: 772

Total recoveries: 192

Total deaths: 7

Active cases: 573

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Zambia.

