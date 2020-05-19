Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update, 19 May 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Highlights of the Situation Report
No case tested positive for COVID-19 today. Today 1291 RDT screening and 553 PCR diagnostic tests were done. The cumulative number of tests done to date is 31589 (17414 RDT and 14175 PCR). To date the total number of confirmed cases remains 46; recovered 18, active cases 24 and 4 deaths, since the onset of the outbreak on 20 March 2020.
Number of tests Done today
Number of Confirmed Cases
Number
Recovered
Number of active cases
Deceased
Province
RDT
PCR
New
Cum
New
Cum
New
Cum
Bulawayo
74
186
0
12
0
4
7
0
1
Harare
590
309
0
22
0
9
11
0
2
Manicaland
108
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mash Cent.
–
7
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mash East
19
0
0
6
0
4
2
0
0
Mash West
176
6
0
5
0
0
4
0
1
Midlands
149
20
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Masvingo
10
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mat North
76
16
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
Mat South
89
7
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
1291
553
0
46
0
18
24
0
4
Do not stigmatize or tease anyone about being sick with COVID-19; remember that the virus does not follow geographical boundaries, ethnicity, age, ability or gender.
