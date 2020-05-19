Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update, 19 May 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Highlights of the Situation Report

No case tested positive for COVID-19 today. Today 1291 RDT screening and 553 PCR diagnostic tests were done. The cumulative number of tests done to date is 31589 (17414 RDT and 14175 PCR). To date the total number of confirmed cases remains 46; recovered 18, active cases 24 and 4 deaths, since the onset of the outbreak on 20 March 2020.

Number of tests Done today

Number of Confirmed Cases

Number

Recovered

Number of active cases

Deceased

Province

RDT

PCR

New

Cum

New

Cum

New

Cum

Bulawayo

74

186

0

12

0

4

7

0

1

Harare

590

309

0

22

0

9

11

0

2

Manicaland

108

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Mash Cent.

–

7

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Mash East

19

0

0

6

0

4

2

0

0

Mash West

176

6

0

5

0

0

4

0

1

Midlands

149

20

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Masvingo

10

2

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Mat North

76

16

0

1

0

1

0

0

0

Mat South

89

7

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Total

1291

553

0

46

0

18

24

0

4

Do not stigmatize or tease anyone about being sick with COVID-19; remember that the virus does not follow geographical boundaries, ethnicity, age, ability or gender.

