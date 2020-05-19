APO
Updated:

Pulse expands its reach into Francophone Africa with the launch of Pulse.sn in Senegal

By Africa Press Office

News

VideosCNBC Africa -

Adeosla Adeduntan on COVID-19 & the future of banking in Africa

The Covid-19 pandemic is throwing up new challenges to Africa's baking sector, with warnings from the IMF that the pandemic's largest threat to banks being related to their loan portfolios. Similarly, Moody's changed its outlook for the banking systems for Nigeria, Morocco and South Africa to negative from stable. Adeosla Adeduntan, Managing Director and CEO of First Bank of Nigeria and Subsidiaries joins CNBC Africa to discuss the future of banking.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

How the ICD is helping the private sector & small businesses navigate COVID-19 shocks

The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) a multilateral development financial institution which is part of the Islamic Development Bank Group says they are working closely with over 100 local and regional financial institutions in its network to provide the necessary support so they can continue to finance small businesses affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Ayman Sejiny, CEO of the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector joins CNBC Africa to discuss the importance of sustaining the private sector and small businesses through the Covid-19 pandemic.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

World rugby champion speaks on the importance of education

He is one of the toughest tacklers in the world who now tackling the books. World cup winner Tendai – the Beast - Mtawarira was the key to the Springbok victory over England in Japan late last year. His scrummaging in the final was described by one rugby writer as destructive. Now he has turned from the Boks to hitting the books. He has gone back to the studies, he abandoned when he was a teenage rugby hopeful, in search of an MBA at Henley Business School. What drew him to this decision and what does he plan to do with the qualification. CNBC Africa spoke to him for more.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Africa’s leading innovative media company Pulse has launched its digital and social media offering in Senegal, under the brand Pulse.sn/Pulse Senegal (www.facebook.com/pulsesenegal). This is part of its efforts to further extend its media reach to the Francophone audience on the continent, with a fully local offering.

In the current unprecedented global situation, digitally available, trusted media is especially crucial – to ensure equal access to helpful information, guidelines, as well as engagement on key topics. Pulse is doing its part in this. The company had already offered its marketing and production services in the region for the past three years from its Dakar office under the RDM-brand. With the launch, the company in Senegal will from now on also be trading as Pulse Senegal.

Pulse (https://Pulse.Africa) has with this extension an established, dedicated content presence across six major Sub-Saharan countries and their wider region: Senegal in Francophone West Africa, also aimed to cover information and content from and for Cote d’Ivoire; Nigeria and Ghana in Anglophone West Africa; and Kenya in East Africa, also aimed to cover information and content from and for Uganda.

With a monthly reach of over 100 million unique visitors across its different channels and platforms, Pulse is the leading media company focused on informing and engaging Africa’s young audience. Pulse’s offering is complemented by video, marketing and creative services through its Pulse TV, Pulse Marketing and Pulse Studio brands.

“I'm very excited to join Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana in their media experience. We are ready to offer a new platform to engage and inform African young audiences. Our first aim will be to take our 10 years experience in editorial from the other countries and build our position as the leading innovative media company in Africa.”” Caroline Mbodj, Managing Director of Pulse Senegal stressed on the launch…

Also speaking on the launch, Leonard Stiegeler, Founder of Pulse emphasised: 

‘’With Pulse we want to provide a platform to accurately inform and consistently engage the young, mobile population in Sub-Saharan Africa. I am glad and proud our team in Senegal can launch a local offering during this crucial time’’.

Pulse is confident this move to strengthen its editorial capacity in French-speaking Africa is a significant step in line with its mission to be the leading innovative media company in Africa and is committed to engaging Senegal’s digital users with the most qualitative and extensive online content, ranging from local and international news to business, entertainment, sports and lifestyle.

As a news platform, Pulse.sn is committed to being the number one source for credible news stories and informative content in Sub-Saharan Africa and continues to demonstrate timely and insightful reportage during the current COVID-19 outbreak with dedicated ‘Corona-Virus’ news pages (Nigeria: pulse.ng, Ghana: pulse.com.gh, Kenya: pulselive.co.ke, Senegal: pulse.sn) across all markets to inform and educate Africa’s mass mobile audience with the latest updates on the pandemic.

Pulse Senegal is accessible to users on Pulse.sn and through its social media platform (@PulseSenegal on Facebook (www.facebook.com/pulsesenegal), Instagram (www.instagram.com/pulsesenegal), Twitter (https://Twitter.com/pulsesenegal)), with a rich mix of content formats including exclusive celebrity news, engaging social videos, special features, and original Pulse TV Series published 24/7.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Pulse Africa.

Media Contact: Email: [email protected]

Pulse: Pulse (https://Pulse.Africa) is Africa’s leading innovative media company with publications, video formats and marketing and production services across Africa  – reaching over 100 million people on the continent on a monthly basis. Pan-African brands and licenses in the group include  digital content publishing brands Pulse.ng, Pulse.com.gh, Pulselive.co.ke, Pulse.sn, Business Insider, Men's Health/Health and The New York Times. Additionally, Pulse is parent to a video studio (Pulse TV), a 360 degree digital marketing  arm (Pulse Marketing) and a creative brand & content studio (Pulse Studio) to offer its partners compelling and integrated marketing and creative services.

Links:

Senegal – Pulse.sn Nigeria – Pulse.ng Ghana – Pulse.com.gh Kenya – Pulselive.co.ke

You can follow Pulse on: LinkedIn (http://bit.ly/36MEXYo) Instagram (http://bit.ly/2s5WbkO) Facebook (http://bit.ly/2Z6BbXp) Twitter (http://bit.ly/2Z5qwfv)

Media filesDownload logo

Previous articleCoronavirus – Uganda: Denmark Supports Uganda’s COVID-19 Response with Two Million Dollars
Next articleCoronavirus – Mali: Belgium supports FAO in the rapid recovery of vulnerable households’ livelihoods in Mali during COVID-19
- Advertisement -
Videos

Unilever SA CEO: Here’s how we plan to keep our workers safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic

CNBC Africa -
Unilever, one of the biggest names in the supply and produce of nutrition, hygiene and personal brands is determined to continue its operations after 30 workers at its Boksburg soap powders factory tested positive for COVID-19, joining CNBC Africa for more on the business impact of Covid-19 on Unilever South Africa is Luc-Olivier Marquet, CEO at Unilever South Africa.
Read more
Videos

IPASA’s Konji Sebati on the global search for the COVID-19 vaccine

CNBC Africa -
Globally health sectors have been under immense pressure as they are at the forefront of fighting against the spread and treatment of Covid-19. In South Africa the Innovative Pharmaceutical Association of South Africa (IPASA) is committed to ensuring that the supply of medicines for chronic diseases continues during the lock-down and that its 26 research-based pharmaceutical companies continue to aid in the fight against Covid-19. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Dr, Konji Sebati, CEO of the Innovative Pharmaceutical Association of South Africa.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: Ugandan residents to get free face masks

CNBC Africa -
Last night in Uganda, President Yoweri Museveni addressed the nation with an update on the country's lock-down measures. In the address he assured Ugandan's that the government would be providing free masks for all, and once that's implemented, the lock-down would be lifted. CNBC Africa spoke to Kenneth Agutamba, Analyst and Chief Strategist for Impact Communication Strategies for more.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: Rwanda, Tanzania agree on a solution for cross-border movements

CNBC Africa -
Rwanda and Tanzania have agreed not to implement the proposed swapping of drivers, after Tanzanian truck drivers protested measures put in place by the government of Rwanda to prevent cross-border transmission of New Coronavirus. Analyst, Ted Kaberuka joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Featured

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – South Africa: Transport Committee concerned about slow transformation in Aviation Sector

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Portfolio Committee on Transport yesterday met, via video conferencing, with the Airports Company of South Africa (Acsa) and the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA), for the two entities to present their strategic and annual performance plans. The two entities of the Department of Transport were represented by their board members, management team and the Deputy Minister of Transport, Ms Dikeledi Magadzi.   The Deputy Minister told the committee that the entiti
Read more

Coronavirus: Kenya has 51 confirmed Positive cases

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoOut of 1,933 samples tested, we have confirmed 51 positive cases today. 19 are females and 32 are males aged between 2 years and 63 years. Zero new deaths Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 ECOWAS Daily Update for May 18, 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
COVID-19 ECOWAS Daily Update for May 18, 2020Distributed by APO Group on behalf of West African Health Organization (WAHO).Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Update 19 May 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
New cases - 1 Total confirmed cases - 71 Total active cases - 41 Total recovered - 27 Total number of tests conducted - 1973 Total deaths - 3Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved