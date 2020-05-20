Coronavirus – African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (92,348) deaths (2,912), and recoveries (36,117)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (92,348) 111011 deaths (2,912), and recoveries (36,117) by region:
Central (9,164 cases; 299 deaths; 2,522 recoveries): Burundi (42; 1; 20), Cameroon (3,529; 140; 1,567), Central African Republic (441; 0; 18), Chad (545; 56; 139), Congo (420; 15; 132), DRC (1,731; 61; 302), Equatorial Guinea (719; 7; 22), Gabon (1,502; 12; 318), Sao Tome & Principe (235; 7; 4).
Eastern (9,697; 274; 2,970): Comoros (34; 1; 8), Djibouti (1,828; 9; 1052), Eritrea (39; 0; 39), Ethiopia (389; 5; 122), Kenya (1029; 50; 366), Madagascar (371; 2; 131), Mauritius (332; 10; 322), Rwanda (308; 0; 209), Seychelles (11; 0; 11), Somalia (1,573; 61; 188), South Sudan (282; 4; 4), Sudan (2,728; 111; 286), Tanzania (509; 21; 167), Uganda (264; 0; 65).
Northern (29,152; 1,468;12,392): Algeria (7,377; 561; 3,746), Egypt (13,484; 659; 3,742), Libya (68; 3; 35), Mauritania (131; 4; 6), Morocco (7,048; 194; 4,037), Tunisia (1,044; 47; 826).
Southern (18,607; 331; 8,385): Angola (52; 2; 17), Botswana (25; 1; 17), Eswatini (208; 2; 87), Lesotho (1; 0; 0), Malawi (71; 3; 27), Mozambique (156; 0; 48), Namibia (16; 0; 14), South Africa (17,200; 312; 7,960), Zambia (832; 7; 197), Zimbabwe (46; 4; 18).
Western (25,728; 540; 9,848): Benin (339; 2; 83), Burkina Faso (809; 52; 661), Cape Verde (335; 3; 85), Cote d'Ivoire (2,153; 28; 1050), Gambia (24; 1; 13), Ghana (6,096; 31; 1,773), Guinea (2,863; 18; 1,525), Guinea-Bissau (1038; 6; 38), Liberia (233; 23; 125), Mali (901; 53; 529), Niger (914; 55; 734), Nigeria (6,401; 192; 1,734), Senegal (2,714; 30; 1186), Sierra Leone (570; 34; 205), Togo (338; 12; 107).
*Inadvertently reported 441 cases for Congo and 59 deaths for Kenya. Correct values now listed.
