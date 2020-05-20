APO

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update – 20 May 2020

By Africa Press Office

COVID-19 is the perfect opportunity to ‘reset’ Africa – UBA Chairman Tony Elumelu

At a Roundtable discussion on Wednesday made up of several African leaders, organised by the New York Forum Institute, Chairman of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc Tony Elumelu stated that the global COVID-19 pandemic presents an opportunity to ‘reset’ the African continent.
Dis-Chem defers annual dividend, unveils plans for Baby City

Dis-Chem has deferred its final dividend, opting to preserve cash in light of the uncertainties of Covid-19 and to potentially use the money to fund its R430 million acquisition of Baby City.
How SA’s largest landlord is responding to COVID-19 shocks

Retail, office and industrial tenants have been knocking on their landlord’s doors asking for rental discounts to weather the economic downturn of Covid-19. Landlords themselves have been asking for relief from their banks to protect their financial walls from the wrath of the pandemic. For more insight on the business of property in a Covid-19 world, CNBC Africa spoke with Norbet Sasse, CEO of SA’s largest landlord, Growthpoint Properties.
The total laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours are 3460; of these twenty -four (24) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today are Three-Hundred-Eighty-Nine (389). Among the confirmed cases, 18 of them are male and 6 are female. All of them are Ethiopians and their age ranges from 4 to 57 years old. Among the cases nine (9) of them are identified from Addis Ababa (five Contact with confirmed cases and four case with no contact with confirmed cases and no travel history), seven (7) from Tigray Region (four cases with travel history and three cases with contact with confirmed cases; of which one is in Mekelle quarantine center and six are in Maycadra quarantine center) and eight (8) from Amhara region (with travel history from abroad and in Metema quarantine center).

The potential sources of exposure of the confirmed cases are presented below:

Potential Exposure

Number of Cases

Travel history from abroad

12

Contact with confirmed cases

8

Cases with no contact with confirmed cases and no travel history

4

Total

24

Furthermore, two (2) people from Amhara region recovered from the disease that makes the total number of recoveries one-hundred-twenty-two (122).

The laboratory samples were collected from the high-risk community members, returnees/passengers at mandatory quarantine centers, contacts of the confirmed cases, health facility visitors and suspects at isolation centers.

Total laboratory test conducted

65,760

Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours

3460

Number of confirmed cases within 24 hours

24

Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment centers

260

Patients in intensive care

0

Newly recovered

2

Total recovered

122

Total deaths

5

Returned to their country

2

Total confirmed cases as of today

389

COVID-19 Situational Update as of Today

Considering the increase in transmission of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health and Ethiopian Public Health Institute would like the public to strictly adhere to all precaution measures. We need to be reminded that every single action we take determines the risk of contracting the virus. Therefore, we should:

• Maintain physical distancing

• Wash our hands with water and soap frequently

• Stay at home and avoid mass gatherings

• Cover our mouth and nose with face/cloth mask when going outdoors

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.

How COVID-19 is rewriting how your kids will go to university across Africa

CNBC Africa held its virtual online discussion - called Business Tomorrow a look a life after COVID-19 – about the future of higher education in Africa. The panel of education experts spoke about everything from regulation to how in the future students will learn only online in a world where many university campuses don’t even know when they are going to reopen....
COVID-19: An opportunity for improved intra-Africa trade?

Members of the African union had set July 1 as the day to operationalize The African Free Trade Area Agreement but with COVID-19 pandemic affecting all member countries, this has been pushed back to a yet to be named date though some experts believe the AFCFTA implementation should go ahead. So could this be an opportunity for improved intra Africa trade? DR. Hippolyte Fofack joins CNBC Africa for more.
The impact of COVID-19 on Kenya’s pastoral communities

North Eastern Kenya is largely made of pastoral communities whose livelihood is dependent on livestock trading. These communities haven’t been spared either by lockdown measures but how are they surviving? BOMA COVID-19 has released a report on the impact and CNBC Africa spoke to the Global Programs Director, Wendy Chamberlain.
Rwanda deploys high tech robots to fight coronavirus

Rwanda yesterday said the country will put five high-tech robots into use to fight COVID-19 in its treatment centers. The smart mobile robots also have functions like facial recognition, temperature screening, and monitoring patient's status and keep medical records of the patients, CNBC Africa spoke to Benjamin Karenzi, CEO Zorabots Africa for more.
