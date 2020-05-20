Coronavirus – Nigeria: 226 new cases of COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
226 new cases of COVID-19; 131-Lagos 25-Ogun 15-Plateau 11-Edo 7-Kaduna 6-Oyo 5-FCT 5-Adamawa 4-Jigawa 4-Ebonyi 4-Borno 3-Nasarawa 2-Bauchi 2-Gombe 1-Enugu 1-Bayelsa
6401 cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria
Discharged: 1734
Deaths: 192
