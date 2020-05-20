Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (20 May 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo
New cases confirmed: 71 Jubbaland: 46 Benadir: 17 Puntland: 6 Somaliland: 2
Male: 52 Female: 19 Recovery: 10 Death: 2
Total confirmed cases: 1573 Total recoveries: 188 Total deaths: 61
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health & Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia.