Coronavirus – Uganda: Update on the COVID-19 Outbreak in Uganda

The Ministry of Health confirms four (4) new COVID-19 cases from samples that were tested on 19th May 2020. Two of the new confirmed cases are from SOO community samples while the other 2 cases are from 1,728 samples from truck drivers. The total number of tests carried out were 2,228. The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases is now 264. Thirty six (36) foreign truck drivers who tested positive were handed back to their countries of origin

Confirmed Cases

A 28 year old Ugandan male, resident of Buikwe District and is a contact to one of the previously confirmed truck driver. A 26 year old Ugandan male, resident of Kyambogo, Kampala and is a contact to one of the previously confirmed truck driver. He was under quarantine at the time of confirmation and is currently admitted at China-Uganda Friendship Hospital, Naguru Two Ugandan male truck drivers who arrived from Tanzania via Mutukula. Both of them are currently admitted at Masaka Regional Referral Hospital.

Additionally, the thirty-six (36) foreign truck drivers include; 17 Tanzanians, 15 Kenyans, 3 Eritreans and 1 Burundian who tested positive for COVID-19.

Currently, there are 80 admitted COVID-19 confirmed cases and all are in stable condition. To-date, Uganda has registered a total of 65 COVID•19 recoveries and no COVID-19 related death recorded.

