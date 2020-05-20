Coronavirus – Zambia: Status Update 20th May 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

60 new confirmed cases; 5 recoveries

New cases reported from: 47 Nakonde; 8 Ndola; 1 Kasama; 1 Isoka; 1 Mpulungu; 1 Senga; 1 Kitwe Recoveries reported from: All from Levy Mwanawasa Isolation facility

Tests in last 24hrs: 495 (19,014 cumulative)

Cumulative cases: 832

Total recoveries: 197

Total deaths: 7

Active cases: 628

