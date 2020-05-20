APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Zambia: Status Update 20th May 2020

By Africa Press Office

60 new confirmed cases; 5 recoveries 

New cases reported from: 47 Nakonde; 8 Ndola; 1 Kasama; 1 Isoka; 1 Mpulungu; 1 Senga; 1 Kitwe Recoveries reported from: All from Levy Mwanawasa Isolation facility

Tests in last 24hrs: 495 (19,014 cumulative)

Cumulative cases: 832

Total recoveries: 197

Total deaths: 7

Active cases: 628

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Zambia.Media filesDownload logo

