APO

Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update, 20 May 2020

By Africa Press Office

News

VideosCNBC Africa -

This Covid-19 disruptor is helping front-line healthcare workers with free accommodation

While Covid-19 risks killing many businesses it also presents new opportunities for innovation. Like Ubuntu beds, an establishment that unites hotels, whose businesses have been idle due to Covid-19 with healthcare workers in need of accommodation as they fight the virus on the frontline. Kim Walker, Founder of Ubuntu Beds joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

COVID-19 is the perfect opportunity to ‘reset’ Africa – UBA Chairman Tony Elumelu

At a Roundtable discussion on Wednesday made up of several African leaders, organised by the New York Forum Institute, Chairman of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc Tony Elumelu stated that the global COVID-19 pandemic presents an opportunity to ‘reset’ the African continent.
Read more
International NewsCNBC -

How Schools Are Handling The 2019-2020 School Year Disruption

The 2019-2020 school year is another of the many things impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Students across the United States from kindergarten through thigh school and into college moved to remote learning bringing with it many challenges. » Subscr
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Highlights of the Situation Report

Two (2) cases tested positive for COVID-19. The cases are female returnees, 1 from Botswana and 1 from South Africa who both tested positive on the 8th day of quarantine. 830 RDT screening tests and 443 PCR diagnostic tests were done. The cumulative number of tests done to date is 32862 (18244 RDT and 14618 PCR). To date the total number of confirmed cases is 48; recovered 18, active cases 26 and 4 deaths, since the onset of the outbreak on 20 March 2020.

Number of Tests Done

Number of Confirmed Cases

Number Recovered

Number of Active Cases

Deceased

Province

RDT

PCR

New

Cum

New

Cum

New

Cum

Bulawayo

98

0

0

12

0

4

7

0

1

Harare

321

408

0

22

0

9

11

0

2

Manicaland

7

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Mash Cent.

6

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Mash East

52

3

0

6

0

4

2

0

0

Mash West

87

3

0

5

0

0

4

0

1

Midlands

34

28

1

1

0

0

1

0

0

Masvingo

109

1

1

1

0

0

1

0

0

Mat North

7

0

1

0

1

0

0

0

Mat South

109

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Total

830

443

2

48

0

18

26

0

4

Stay at home and avoid going to crowded places. Where people come together in crowds, it is more difficult to maintain physical distance of at least 1 metre.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.

Previous articleCoronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Update 20 May 2020
Next articleCoronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Update (20 May 2020)
- Advertisement -
Videos

Dis-Chem defers annual dividend, unveils plans for Baby City

CNBC Africa -
Dis-Chem has deferred its final dividend, opting to preserve cash in light of the uncertainties of Covid-19 and to potentially use the money to fund its R430 million acquisition of Baby City.
Read more
Videos

How SA’s largest landlord is responding to COVID-19 shocks

CNBC Africa -
Retail, office and industrial tenants have been knocking on their landlord’s doors asking for rental discounts to weather the economic downturn of Covid-19. Landlords themselves have been asking for relief from their banks to protect their financial walls from the wrath of the pandemic. For more insight on the business of property in a Covid-19 world, CNBC Africa spoke with Norbet Sasse, CEO of SA’s largest landlord, Growthpoint Properties.
Read more
Videos

How COVID-19 is rewriting how your kids will go to university across Africa

CNBC Africa -
CNBC Africa held its virtual online discussion - called Business Tomorrow a look a life after COVID-19 – about the future of higher education in Africa. The panel of education experts spoke about everything from regulation to how in the future students will learn only online in a world where many university campuses don’t even know when they are going to reopen....
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: An opportunity for improved intra-Africa trade?

CNBC Africa -
Members of the African union had set July 1 as the day to operationalize The African Free Trade Area Agreement but with COVID-19 pandemic affecting all member countries, this has been pushed back to a yet to be named date though some experts believe the AFCFTA implementation should go ahead. So could this be an opportunity for improved intra Africa trade? DR. Hippolyte Fofack joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Featured

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Update (20 May 2020)

APO Africa Press Office -
Total confirmed: 1029 Total recovered: 366 Deaths: 50 We are glad to inform you that we have discharged 8 patients who have recovered from the disease, and also have no additional fatality.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Update 20 May 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
New cases - 1 Total confirmed cases - 72 Total active cases - 42 Total recovered - 27 Total number of tests conducted - 2095 Total deaths - 3Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Tunisia: Council adopts €3 billion assistance package to support neighbouring partners

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Council today adopted a decision to provide up to 3 billion euros of macro-financial assistance to ten enlargement and neighbourhood partners to help them cope with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Financial assistance will be provided in the form of loans on highly favourable terms and allocated as follows: Albania: €180 million Bosnia-Herzegovina: €250 million Georgia: €150 million Jordan: €200 million Kosovo*: €100 million Moldo
Read more

Coronavirus – Egypt: U.S. supports Egypt’s Response to Coronavirus (COVID-19)

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe United States Government, in partnership with the Government of Egypt, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), is providing 51 million Egyptian Pounds (or $3.2 million) to the Egyptian Red Crescent (ERC) to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Egypt.  This funding will support ERC’s network of 30,000 volunteers and health professionals to conduct community outreach and help prevent the spread of COVID-19, as well as build ERC’s capa
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved