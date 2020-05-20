Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update, 20 May 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo
Highlights of the Situation Report
Two (2) cases tested positive for COVID-19. The cases are female returnees, 1 from Botswana and 1 from South Africa who both tested positive on the 8th day of quarantine. 830 RDT screening tests and 443 PCR diagnostic tests were done. The cumulative number of tests done to date is 32862 (18244 RDT and 14618 PCR). To date the total number of confirmed cases is 48; recovered 18, active cases 26 and 4 deaths, since the onset of the outbreak on 20 March 2020.
Number of Tests Done
Number of Confirmed Cases
Number Recovered
Number of Active Cases
Deceased
Province
RDT
PCR
New
Cum
New
Cum
New
Cum
Bulawayo
98
0
0
12
0
4
7
0
1
Harare
321
408
0
22
0
9
11
0
2
Manicaland
7
–
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mash Cent.
6
–
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mash East
52
3
0
6
0
4
2
0
0
Mash West
87
3
0
5
0
0
4
0
1
Midlands
34
28
1
1
0
0
1
0
0
Masvingo
109
1
1
1
0
0
1
0
0
Mat North
7
–
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
Mat South
109
–
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
830
443
2
48
0
18
26
0
4
Stay at home and avoid going to crowded places. Where people come together in crowds, it is more difficult to maintain physical distance of at least 1 metre.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.