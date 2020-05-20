APO
Genesys and Zoom join forces to improve Employee Collaboration and Customer Experiences

Genesys® (www.Genesys.com) the global leader in cloud customer experience (https://bit.ly/2yhTj7E) and contact center solutions (https://bit.ly/2WNlXHp), announced it is partnering with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) to make it easier for teams to work together more efficiently. New integrations for Genesys Cloud™ with Zoom Phone and Zoom Meetings enable organizations to power their entire enterprise communications strategy and improve collaboration across the business. Genesys is the first partner to provide integrations to both Zoom solutions.

Organizations gain added flexibility and control as a result of the secure public cloud contact center platform from Genesys combined with Zoom’s video-first business calling and meeting solutions. Easy to configure with little IT support, the integrations provide a single unified interface so employees can easily access both industry leading cloud solutions, work more productively and provide better customer service. 

Genesys and Zoom customers, Company Nurse and Sentinel Benefits and Financial Group, anticipate benefits for their organizations as a result of the integrations.

Henry Svendblad, chief technology officer for Company Nurse (https://bit.ly/2XktIUi), the premier nurse triage and injury reporting service for workplace injuries, said, “Zoom and Genesys are making it simpler for businesses like ours to get the most out of their cloud contact center and communications solutions. Our employees already use both solutions today, and a closer integration means they’ll be able to work together easier, such as initiating a Zoom video meeting from within their Genesys Cloud instance. As we expand our tele-triage capabilities, we are excited to be one of the first to take advantage of these new features.”

Douglas Walker, vice president and director of Infrastructure Services at Sentinel, a leading provider of financial planning and investment products and solutions, said, “Our employees are constantly flipping from one application to another to communicate and collaborate. Integrating the solutions will give our call center agents the ability to use all Genesys Cloud (https://bit.ly/3g4Tggx) features while connecting more easily with the rest of the company that uses Zoom technology. We believe this will help us resolve customer issues faster and on the first contact.”

Integration Highlights

Genesys Cloud customers can choose Zoom Phone as their voice carrier for the contact center. This allows them to take advantage of Zoom’s robust PBX functionality along with Genesys Cloud’s industry-leading contact center capabilities including artificial intelligence-powered automation and self-service, support for voice and digital channels and more.

Employees using Genesys Cloud can leverage the unified directory and presence lookup to connect directly with Zoom Phone users from any department to address customer needs faster. For example, while on the phone with a customer about a billing issue, an employee can use Zoom’s directory from within Genesys Cloud to quickly find the right team member and check availability for a consultation.

Users can realize greater efficiencies, including click-to-call dialing and seamless transfers between Genesys Cloud and Zoom Phone.

All employees can collaborate with colleagues quickly via Zoom Meetings without ever leaving Genesys Cloud. This eliminates the need to toggle between systems or search different directories to contact their peers and provides seamless internal video communication across the organization.

Customer-facing, administrative and operational employees can simultaneously use voice and video to make internal collaboration easier. Genesys Cloud users can also take advantage of Zoom recording and screen share.

“By bringing Zoom and Genesys Cloud capabilities into a unified experience, we’re setting a new standard for employee and consumer communication and collaboration,” said Eric Yuan (https://bit.ly/2z3U053) founder and chief executive officer of Zoom. “Businesses can build stronger customer connections using our robust video-first collaboration solution along with the advanced call routing, analytics and workforce engagement management of Genesys Cloud.”

“Now more than ever, consumers want to know they’re understood while getting the help they need quickly,” said Tony Bates, chief executive officer, Genesys. “Meeting and exceeding these expectations requires employees to have access to the right tools and resources. That’s what we’re enabling with the combination of Zoom and Genesys Cloud. Together, we’re helping organizations differentiate through unique and intelligent customer and employee experiences.”

To accelerate adoption, the companies are engaging in a joint go-to-market strategy. Full availability for the integrations is expected during the second quarter of 2020. To learn more, attend the webinar titled, Genesys + Zoom: Seamless cloud communications for great customer experiences (https://bit.ly/3cM5VmE).

