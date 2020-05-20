The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) signs Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Aerodyne Group to promote unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) tech in 57 Countries

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) (www.ICD-PS.org), the private sector arm of Islamic Development Bank (IDB) Group, and Aerodyne Group (Aerodyne) (https://Aerodyne.group), an international artificial intelligence (AI)-driven, drone-based managed solutions provider, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signifying a new milestone in the strategic partnership between ICD and Aerodyne to cooperate and work closely together in promoting of unmanned aerial system technology in ICD member countries. The MoU was signed by Ayman Sejiny, the Chief Executive Officer of ICD, and Kamarul A Muhamed, founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of Aerodyne Group.

Mr. Sejiny commented his strong support for the partnership, stating: “The signing of this Memorandum of Understanding marks a new starting point in our cooperation with Aerodyne group, whose expertise in the use of AI as an enabling technology for large-scale data capture and analytics can benefit our member countries especially hard-to-reach populations. The drone technology provided by Aerodyne also can be deployed immediately to help governments in the battle against Covid-19 as a quick solution to reach the affected areas in a timely manner. Looking at the world ranking accorded to Aerodyne by Drone Industry Insights, we are confident that Aerodyne can deliver its role as a one-stop-shop digital transformation solution to its clients and partners.”

“It is such an honour to be able to partner with the reputable Islamic multilateral development bank such as ICD that has a long-established presence in 57 member countries globally. In response to the current world pandemic, Aerodyne has already embarked its collaboration with few countries to combat Covid-19 through quick solutions and hopes to expand this initiative to other countries with support from ICD. On the other hand, Aerodyne is also committed to helping bring in serious DroneTech players from ICD member countries to build a sustainable and vibrant drone ecosystem” said Mr. Kamarul.

About the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD): ICD (www.ICD-PS.org) is a multilateral development organization and a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group. The mandate of ICD is to support economic development and promote the development of the private sector in its 55-member countries through providing financing facilities and/or investments in viable projects sponsored by eligible enterprises in accordance with the principles of Shari’ah. ICD also provides technical assistance and advisory services to member countries and their public and private enterprises with a view to improving the environment for private investment, facilitating the identification and promotion of investment opportunities, privatization of public enterprises and the development of the Islamic capital markets. ICD applies Fintech to make finance more efficient and inclusive. ICD set up a platform built and centered on ICD relationship with 119 Financial Institutions. Through them, the IsDB Group in general and ICD in particular leverage access to the country and avail financing opportunities. For more information about ICD, visit www.ICD-PS.org.

About Aerodyne: Aerodyne Group (https://Aerodyne.group) is a world-leading provider of drone-based enterprise solutions, and a pioneer in the use of AI as an enabling technology for large-scale data operations, analytics and process optimization. Aerodyne’s staff of over 350 drone professionals operates on an unprecedented level in the UAS services sector, having managed more than 300,000 infrastructure assets with 110,000 flight operations across 25 countries and surveyed in excess of 100,000 km of power infrastructure across 25 countries globally.

Aerodyne is ranked third in the world by Drone Industry Insights (DII) in its ‘2019 Top 10 Drone Service Providers’; was named Frost & Sullivan’s ‘Asia Pacific UAV Services Company of 2019’; and a recipient of the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET) Malaysia’s ‘Industry Excellence Gold Award 2019’.