African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 21st May 2020 6 pm EAT

By Africa Press Office

COVID-19: Economists react to SARB’s 50bps rate cut

The rand extended its winning run, strengthening over one and a half per cent after the Reserve Bank cut interest rates by a further 50 basis points today, citing low inflation risks. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the impact of the latest interest rate cut on the real economy is Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes and Professor Brian Kantor, Chief Strategist & Economist at Investec Wealth & Investment....
International NewsCNBC -

Is The U.S. Ready to Reopen?

States across the country began reopening parts of their economies as early as April 24th. Guidelines for reopening differ wildly but a key difference lies in which sector can open first and the speed of the process. However, experts warn that a pree
FinancialCNBC Africa -

South African Reserve Bank cuts lending rate by 50 basis points

South Africa’s central bank cut its main lending rate by 50 basis points (bps) to 3.75% on Thursday, in what Governor Lesetja Kganyago said was a move aimed at shielding the economy from the impact of the new coronavirus.
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (96,829), deaths (3,031), and recoveries (38,334) by region:

Central (9,353 cases; 304 deaths; 2,611 recoveries): Burundi (42: 1; 20), Cameroon (3,529; 140; 1,567), central African Republic (418; 0; 18), Chad (565; 57; 177), congo (420; 15; 132), ORC (1,835; 61; 303), Equatorial Guinea (719; 7; 22), Gabon (1,567; 12; 365), sao Tome & prjncipe (258; 11; 7)

Eastern (10,486; 285; 3,029): Comoros (34; 1; 8), Djibouti (2,047; 10; 1,055), Eritrea (39; 0; 39), Ethiopia (398; 5; 123), Kenya (1,109; 50; 375), Madagascar (405; 2; 131), Mauritius (332; 10; 322), Rwanda (314; 0; 216), Seychelles (11; 0; 11), Somalia (1,594; 61: 204), South Sudan (282; 4; 4), Sudan (3,138: 121; 309). Tanzania (509; 21; 167), Uganda (274; 0; 65)

Northern (30,201; 1,498; 13,077): Algeria (7,542; 568; 3,968), Egypt (14,229; 680; 3,994), Libya (69; 3; 35), Mauritania (131; 4; 6), Morocco (7,185; 196; 4,212), Tunisia (1,045; 47; 862)

Southern (20,608; 389; 9,492): Angola (58; 3; 17), Botswana (29; 1; 19), E-swatini (217; 2; 97), Lesotho (1; 0; 0), Malawi (72; 3; 27), Mozambique (162; 0; 48), Namibia (18; 0; 14), South Africa (19,137; 369; 8,950), Zambia (866; 7; 302), Zimbabwe (48: 4; 18)

Western (26,181; 555; 10,125): Benin (130; 2; 57), Burkina Faso (812; 52; 669), Cape Verde (356; 3; 85), Cote d'Ivoire (2,231; 29; 1,083), Gambia (24; 1; 13), Ghana (6,269; 31: 1,898), Guinea (2,863: 18: 1,525), Guinea-Bissau (1,089: 6:42), Liberia (240; 23; 131), Mali (931; 55; 543), Niger (920; 58; 738) Nigeria (6,677; 200; 1,840), Senegal (2,714; 30; 1,186), Sierra Leone (585; 35; 205), Togo (340; 12; 110)

COVID-19 mutes Momentum Metropolitan’s upward curve

Momentum Metropolitan has canned its target to deliver normalised headline earnings of as much as R4 billion in 2021, due to the impact of Covid-19. The financial services group says it’s not certain how the health and economic consequences of the pandemic will impact future earnings or sales. Hillie Meyer, CEO of Momentum Metropolitan Holdings joins CNBC Africa for more.
Afrimat FY HEPS surge, withholds final dividend

Afrimat’s annual operating profit surged 27.5 per cent to R471.2 million, boosted by strong demand from its iron ore operations. However, the construction and mining group withheld its final dividend to use the cash to cement its balance sheet from Covid-19. Afrimat CEO, Andries Van Heerden joins CNBC Africa to review the numbers.
Moody’s: Tanzania’s monetary policy to support banks’ liquidity

According to a Moody's report, measures taken by Tanzania's Central Bank will support the market-funded banks in meeting their funding and liquidity needs amid the Covid-19 pandemic. However, these measures are not enough to prevent a decline in bank asset quality. Peter Mushangwe, Banking Analyst at Moody’s joins CNBC Africa for more.
World Bank approves $500mn to aid Africa’s fight against locust plague

The World Bank Group approved today a $500 million program to help countries in Africa and the Middle East fight the locust swarms that are threatening the food security and livelihoods of millions of people. The bank’s financing package will deliver immediate and long-term support to help hard-hit farmers and rural communities control the swarms, withstand the dual crises of COVID19 and locusts and restore their livelihoods. World Bank Group President, David Malpass joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus – Africa: International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC) Information bulletin – Multiple disasters and hazards

Download logoThis bulletin is being issued for information only and reflects the current situation and details available at this time. Respective National Societies, with the support of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), are working to respond to each of these disasters through different means. Some have DREFs or Emergency Appeals launched, and others may require additional support in the future. Download Report: https://bit.ly/2A0Ttkw The situatio
Coronavirus – Sudan: World Food Programme (WFP) Sudan Country Brief

Download logoIn Numbers 1.5 million people assisted April 2020 17,702 mt of food assistance distributed, April 2020 US$6.0 million cash-based transfers made, April 2020 US$15.5 m six months net funding requirements (June - November 2020) Download Report: https://bit.ly/2A2Ceir Operational Updates • WFP food and nutrition assistance continued in April in 13 states, while implementing precautionary measures such as physical distancing, installation of hand washing facilities and
Coronavirus – Africa: Southern and Eastern Africa COVID-19 Digest (21 May 2020)

Download logoHIGHLIGHTS With Lesotho confirming on 13 May its first case of COVID-19, all countries in Southern and Eastern Africa have now been affected by the pandemic. South Africa confirmed that over 19,000 people contracted COVID-19 so far. Numbers are rising in Djibouti, Tanzania and Zambia, while Seychelles and Mauritius have no active cases. In Somalia, where the weak health system lacks capacity to respond, nearly 1,600 people contracted the virus, including 61 who died from the di
Basketball Africa League launches “BAL Hang Time” on League’s YouTube Channel

WHO: Youcef Ouldyassia, Head of Content & Programming, Basketball Africa League (BAL); former professional basketball player and television host Upcoming guests include BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall and Toronto Raptors assistant coach Patrick Mutombo WHAT: The first episode of “BAL Hang Time”, a new biweekly interview series dedicated to African basketball, culture, lifestyle and art, will tip off on the BAL YouTube Channel (https://bit.ly/3bUoofk) at 1:00 p.m. GMT this Fri
