Basketball Africa League launches “BAL Hang Time” on League’s YouTube Channel

By Africa Press Office

COVID-19: Business reacts to SARB’s 50bps rate cut

The rand extended its winning run, strengthening over one and a half per cent after the Reserve Bank cut interest rates by a further 50 basis points today, citing low inflation risks. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the impact of the latest interest rate cut on the real economy is Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes and Professor Brian Kantor, Chief Strategist & Economist at Investec Wealth & Investment....
International NewsCNBC -

Is The U.S. Ready to Reopen?

States across the country began reopening parts of their economies as early as April 24th. Guidelines for reopening differ wildly but a key difference lies in which sector can open first and the speed of the process. However, experts warn that a pree
FinancialCNBC Africa -

South African Reserve Bank cuts lending rate by 50 basis points

South Africa’s central bank cut its main lending rate by 50 basis points (bps) to 3.75% on Thursday, in what Governor Lesetja Kganyago said was a move aimed at shielding the economy from the impact of the new coronavirus.
WHO:

Youcef Ouldyassia, Head of Content & Programming, Basketball Africa League (BAL); former professional basketball player and television host Upcoming guests include BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall and Toronto Raptors assistant coach Patrick Mutombo

WHAT: The first episode of “BAL Hang Time”, a new biweekly interview series dedicated to African basketball, culture, lifestyle and art, will tip off on the BAL YouTube Channel (https://bit.ly/3bUoofk) at 1:00 p.m. GMT this Friday, May 22.  Hosted by BAL Head of Content & Programming and former professional basketball player and television host Youcef Ouldyassia (https://bit.ly/3bRa8E7), the show will feature African leaders, former players, coaches, artists and media personalities associated with and active in the game of basketball on the African continent.

BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall will feature in the inaugural episode, where he will speak about his journey from Senegal to the NBA, the league’s work in Africa and the inaugural BAL season.

WHERE: Official BAL YouTube Channel (https://bit.ly/3bUoofk)

WHEN: Friday, May 22; 1:00 p.m. GMT

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Basketball Association (NBA).

COVID-19 mutes Momentum Metropolitan’s upward curve

Momentum Metropolitan has canned its target to deliver normalised headline earnings of as much as R4 billion in 2021, due to the impact of Covid-19. The financial services group says it’s not certain how the health and economic consequences of the pandemic will impact future earnings or sales. Hillie Meyer, CEO of Momentum Metropolitan Holdings joins CNBC Africa for more.
Afrimat FY HEPS surge, withholds final dividend

Afrimat’s annual operating profit surged 27.5 per cent to R471.2 million, boosted by strong demand from its iron ore operations. However, the construction and mining group withheld its final dividend to use the cash to cement its balance sheet from Covid-19. Afrimat CEO, Andries Van Heerden joins CNBC Africa to review the numbers.
Moody’s: Tanzania’s monetary policy to support banks’ liquidity

According to a Moody's report, measures taken by Tanzania's Central Bank will support the market-funded banks in meeting their funding and liquidity needs amid the Covid-19 pandemic. However, these measures are not enough to prevent a decline in bank asset quality. Peter Mushangwe, Banking Analyst at Moody’s joins CNBC Africa for more.
World Bank approves $500mn to aid Africa’s fight against locust plague, COVID-19

The World Bank Group approved today a $500 million program to help countries in Africa and the Middle East fight the locust swarms that are threatening the food security and livelihoods of millions of people. The bank’s financing package will deliver immediate and long-term support to help hard-hit farmers and rural communities control the swarms, withstand the dual crises of COVID19 and locusts and restore their livelihoods. World Bank Group President, David Malpass joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus – Africa: Smithsonian Science Education Center with support of the World Health Organization launches New COVID-19 Guide for Youth

Download logoThe Smithsonian Science Education Center, in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the InterAcademy Partnership (IAP)—a partnership of 140 national academies of science, engineering and medicine—has developed “COVID-19! How can I protect myself and others?,” a new rapid-response guide for youth ages 8–17. The guide, which is based on the UN Sustainable Development Goals, aims to help young people understand the science and social sc
Coronavirus – South Africa: North West Health on Coronavirus Covid-19 confirmed cases on 20 May

Download logoOver 130 staff members tested for COVID-19 at Mahikeng Provincial Hospital The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province as at Wednesday, 20 May 2020 is 72, with 28 recoveries and one death. There has been no new case recorded in Bojanala Platinum district in the past five days cycle of testing. The Province contributes 0.4% of South Africa’s burden of disease.  Bojanala contributes 56% to the provincial burden of disease.  Update of Maf
Coronavirus – Kenya: Total recoveries in Kenya rise to 375

Download logoToday, we discharged (9) patients from hospital, bringing the total number of those who have so far recovered to 375.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
Coronavirus – Africa: World Bank announces $500 Million to fight locusts, preserve food security and protect livelihoods

Download logoThe World Bank Group approved today a US$500 million program to help countries in Africa and the Middle East fight the locust swarms that are threatening the food security and livelihoods of millions of people. Emergency Financing for Locust Affected Countries will help people recover from losses The Emergency Locust Response Program (ELRP), approved today by the World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors, will focus on providing immediate assistance to help poor and vuln
