Coronavirus – Africa: WHO and UNHCR join forces to improve health services for refugees, displaced and stateless people

By Africa Press Office

South African Reserve Bank cuts lending rate by 50 basis points

South Africa’s central bank cut its main lending rate by 50 basis points (bps) to 3.75% on Thursday, in what Governor Lesetja Kganyago said was a move aimed at shielding the economy from the impact of the new coronavirus.
COVID-19 mutes Momentum Metropolitan's upward curve

Momentum Metropolitan has canned its target to deliver normalised headline earnings of as much as R4 billion in 2021, due to the impact of Covid-19. The financial services group says it’s not certain how the health and economic consequences of the pandemic will impact future earnings or sales. Hillie Meyer, CEO of Momentum Metropolitan Holdings joins CNBC Africa for more.
Afrimat FY HEPS surge, withholds final dividend

Afrimat’s annual operating profit surged 27.5 per cent to R471.2 million, boosted by strong demand from its iron ore operations. However, the construction and mining group withheld its final dividend to use the cash to cement its balance sheet from Covid-19. Afrimat CEO, Andries Van Heerden joins CNBC Africa to review the numbers.
The World Health Organization (WHO) and UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency today signed a new agreement to strengthen and advance public health services for the millions of forcibly displaced people around the world.

The agreement updates and expands an existing 1997 agreement between the two organizations. A key aim this year will be to support ongoing efforts to protect some 70 million forcibly displaced people from COVID-19. Around 26 million of these are refugees, 80 per cent of whom are sheltered in low and middle-income countries with weak health systems. Another 40 million internally displaced people also require assistance.

For more than 20 years, UNHCR and WHO have worked together worldwide to safeguard the health of some of the world’s most vulnerable populations. They have collaborated to provide health services to refugees in every region – from the onset of an emergency and through protracted situations, consistently advocating for the inclusion of refugees and stateless people in the national public health plans of host countries.

Today, the two organizations are working side by side to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure that forcibly displaced people can access the health services they need, to keep safe from COVID-19 and other health challenges.

“UNHCR’s long-term partnership with WHO is critical to curb the coronavirus pandemic and other emergencies – day in, day out, it is improving and saving lives of millions of people forced to flee their homes,” said UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi. “Our strengthened partnership will directly benefit refugees, asylum seekers, internally displaced people, and those who are stateless. It leads to better emergency response and will make the best use of the resources of both our two organizations for public health solutions across all our operations globally.”

“The principle of solidarity and the goal of serving vulnerable people underpin the work of both our organizations,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “We stand side by side in our commitment to protect the health of all people who have been forced to leave their homes and to ensure that they can obtain health services when and where they need them. The ongoing pandemic only highlights the vital importance of working together so we can achieve more.”

During Thursday’s signing UNHCR also joined the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. The Fund was launched on 13 March and has so far raised $214m to date. The Fund, first-of-its-kind, allows individuals, companies, and organizations all over the world to directly contribute to the global response being led by WHO to help countries prevent, detect and respond to COVID-19.

A $10 million contribution from the Solidarity Response Fund will support UNHCR’s work on urgent needs such as risk communication and community engagement around hygiene practices; provision of hygiene and medical supplies and the establishment of isolation units in countries such as Jordan, Kenya, Lebanon, South Sudan and Uganda. The funds will also support innovative global preparedness activities.

“By joining forces with the Solidarity Response Fund, UNHCR can work together on the ground with WHO to better ensure that the preparedness, prevention and public health response measures to COVID-19 are in place and that much-needed aid can reach refugees, displaced people and their host communities,” said Grandi.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Moody's: Tanzania's monetary policy to support banks' liquidity

CNBC Africa -
According to a Moody's report, measures taken by Tanzania's Central Bank will support the market-funded banks in meeting their funding and liquidity needs amid the Covid-19 pandemic. However, these measures are not enough to prevent a decline in bank asset quality. Peter Mushangwe, Banking Analyst at Moody’s joins CNBC Africa for more.
World Bank approves $500mn to aid Africa's fight against locust plague, COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
The World Bank Group approved today a $500 million program to help countries in Africa and the Middle East fight the locust swarms that are threatening the food security and livelihoods of millions of people. The bank’s financing package will deliver immediate and long-term support to help hard-hit farmers and rural communities control the swarms, withstand the dual crises of COVID19 and locusts and restore their livelihoods. World Bank Group President, David Malpass joins CNBC Africa for more.
StanChart Kenya unveils relief measures to support customers amid COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
Standard Chartered Bank Kenya has announced loan reliefs and extended mortgage repayment periods for its clientele as part of the measures to help customers deal with setbacks from the Covid-19 pandemic.
COVID-19: Working from home presents new cyber-security challenges for firms

CNBC Africa -
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced governments, organizations, and businesses around the globe to work remotely. As banks and financial services providers record higher activities through their digital channels, Abdul-Hakeem Ajijola, Executive Chairman of Consultancy Support Services joins CNBC Africa to discuss how best to mitigate the cybersecurity risks in this new normal.
