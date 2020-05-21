Coronavirus – Botswana: Dr Kwape Tours Points Of Entry

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Lemogang Kwape today toured points of entry-Pioneer Border Gate and Ramatlabama Border Gate.

The purpose of the visit was to; • Appreciate the services rendered at the points of entry • Recognize challenges faced by staff • Motivate frontline staff at points of entry

The following observations were made at both points of entry;

Pioneer Boader Gate •The boarder situation is calm and less activity recorded as the South African border is temporarily closed due to a fumigation exercise-taking place. •Incoming trucks to Botswana have been redirected to other points of entry.

Ramatlabama Boarder Gate •The boarder situation is calm and services are being rendered with all the necessary precautionary measures being followed. •A resting place for trucks •Incoming trucks to Botswana go through all the necessary checks, clustered and then escorted to their final destinations by Botswana Police Services.

Honourable Kwape encouraged staff to continue adhering to the COVID-19 precautions.

