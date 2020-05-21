Coronavirus – Kenya: All Government officials at all Points of Entry to take COVID-19 test

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

We are advising all Government officials at all Points of Entry, such as customs, port health, security, immigration officers among others to take COVID-19 test. This is because they are at the frontline & vulnerable to contracting the infection.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.