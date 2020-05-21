APO

Coronavirus – Kenya: All Government officials at all Points of Entry to take COVID-19 test

By Africa Press Office

News

South African Reserve Bank cuts lending rate by 50 basis points

South Africa’s central bank cut its main lending rate by 50 basis points (bps) to 3.75% on Thursday, in what Governor Lesetja Kganyago said was a move aimed at shielding the economy from the impact of the new coronavirus.
COVID-19 mutes Momentum Metropolitan's upward curve

Momentum Metropolitan has canned its target to deliver normalised headline earnings of as much as R4 billion in 2021, due to the impact of Covid-19. The financial services group says it’s not certain how the health and economic consequences of the pandemic will impact future earnings or sales. Hillie Meyer, CEO of Momentum Metropolitan Holdings joins CNBC Africa for more.
Afrimat FY HEPS surge, withholds final dividend

Afrimat’s annual operating profit surged 27.5 per cent to R471.2 million, boosted by strong demand from its iron ore operations. However, the construction and mining group withheld its final dividend to use the cash to cement its balance sheet from Covid-19. Afrimat CEO, Andries Van Heerden joins CNBC Africa to review the numbers.
We are advising all Government officials at all Points of Entry, such as customs, port health, security, immigration officers among others to take COVID-19 test. This is because they are at the frontline & vulnerable to contracting the infection.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

Moody's: Tanzania's monetary policy to support banks' liquidity

CNBC Africa -
According to a Moody's report, measures taken by Tanzania's Central Bank will support the market-funded banks in meeting their funding and liquidity needs amid the Covid-19 pandemic. However, these measures are not enough to prevent a decline in bank asset quality. Peter Mushangwe, Banking Analyst at Moody’s joins CNBC Africa for more.
World Bank approves $500mn to aid Africa's fight against locust plague, COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
The World Bank Group approved today a $500 million program to help countries in Africa and the Middle East fight the locust swarms that are threatening the food security and livelihoods of millions of people. The bank’s financing package will deliver immediate and long-term support to help hard-hit farmers and rural communities control the swarms, withstand the dual crises of COVID19 and locusts and restore their livelihoods. World Bank Group President, David Malpass joins CNBC Africa for more.
StanChart Kenya unveils relief measures to support customers amid COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
Standard Chartered Bank Kenya has announced loan reliefs and extended mortgage repayment periods for its clientele as part of the measures to help customers deal with setbacks from the Covid-19 pandemic.
COVID-19: Working from home presents new cyber-security challenges for firms

CNBC Africa -
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced governments, organizations, and businesses around the globe to work remotely. As banks and financial services providers record higher activities through their digital channels, Abdul-Hakeem Ajijola, Executive Chairman of Consultancy Support Services joins CNBC Africa to discuss how best to mitigate the cybersecurity risks in this new normal.
