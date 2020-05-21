APO

Coronavirus – Kenya: The Cabinet secretary for Health Mutahi Kagwe receives mobile labs equipped with modern equipment

By Africa Press Office

News

Content provided by APO Group.
The Cabinet secretary for Health Mutahi Kagwe today received mobile labs equipped with modern equipment including PCR and ELISA machines that are able to diagnose most pathogens causing communicable diseases such as Ebola and COVID 19. The Labs are capable to support 2,000 tests per day. The Labs will complement existing laboratory network in the country. One lab will be stationed in Namanga at the Kenya Tanzania border while the other one will be at Naivasha dry port.

The donation was made by the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany, through the Germany Development Bank and the Bernardt Nocht Institute of Tropical Medicine. The Ministry of East Africa Community (EAC) coordinated the project The handover event at Afya House in Nairobi was attended by Her Excellency, Annette Gunther, Ambassador of the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany and the Ministry of East African community Cabinet secretary Adan Muhammed among other high ranking guests.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

