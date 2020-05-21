Coronavirus – Nigeria: 284 new cases of COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
284 new cases of COVID-19
199-Lagos 26-Rivers 19-Oyo 8-FCT 8-Borno 7-Plateau 6-Jigawa 5-Kano 2-Abia 1-Ekiti 1-Delta 1-Kwara 1-Taraba
6677 cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria
Discharged: 1840 Deaths: 200
