APO

Coronavirus – Africa: United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) urges swift action to address violence against women and girls during the pandemic

| Updated:
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Governments across the world must act urgently to prevent and tackle the rising rates of violence against women and girls during the COVID-19 crisis by putting stronger measures in place such as designating shelters and hotlines as emergency services and supporting police and the justice sector during lockdowns, according to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Guidance from UNDP, Gender-based violence and COVID-19, also recommends developing new protocols to provide support via phone or online platforms rather than in person, expanding immediate response services in order to save lives, and most ensuring that steps to prevent gender-based violence are in every COVID-19 response plan and budget.

“Now more than ever there is a need to send a strong message that violence will not be tolerated, those who carry it out will be brought to justice, and survivors will be heard and supported,” said Raquel Lagunas, UNDP Gender Team Acting Director.

The impacts of the COVID-19 on women and girls include rising rates of domestic or intimate partner violence, while lockdowns and social distancing may be particularly hard on survivors of gender-based violence, who may already be economically dependent on their abusers.

Together with other UN agencies, UNDP is working with more than 40 governments around the world to prevent and address gender-based violence during the crisis.

Examples:

In Somalia, UNDP is supporting communities to develop neighborhood watch systems, where men and women receive training to regularly patrol their neighborhood to prevent or mitigate incidents of violence.

In Mexico UNDP, in collaboration with UN Women, is helping establish phone and online platforms to support vulnerable women via the LUNA centers, which are safe spaces for women and girls.

In Botswana, community members, including school principals, tribal chiefs, farmers and nurses, are raising awareness of the rise in violence and advising the government on village challenges and needs.

In Uganda, UNDP in partnership with Jumia Food Uganda, the leading e-commerce company in the country, is exploring how to incorporate messaging to prevent violence against women and girls in an e-commerce platform which connects small and medium-sized enterprises and informal market vendors to customers.

In the Dominican Republic, UNDP and BHD Bank are putting in place a partnership to facilitate referral services of domestic violence cases that are reported by the bank’s customers.

UNDP is coordinating with UN sister agencies and development partners, for example, through the Spotlight Initiative, a joint EU-UN partnership to end violence against women and girls. The global, multi-year initiative is targeting 50 million direct beneficiaries across five regions and more than 25 countries.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Related Content

APO

Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Status Update for COVID-19 22 May 2020

Africa Press Office -
Download logoTotal cumulative confirmed positive cases - 606 Total number of deaths - 38 Active new cases - 21 Active cases at Isolation Centres - 338 Cumulative recoveries - 230 Number currently in quarantine - 2,118 Number discharged from quarantine - 3,065 Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Sierra Leone.
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) supports Public Health Laboratories in Ethiopia to bolster the COVID-19 Response

Africa Press Office -
CDC Ethiopia has invested more than $64 million to build the capacity of Ethiopia’s laboratories and health facilities to strengthen the country’s public health infrastructure over the past two decades. Ethiopian Public Health Institute (EPHI) and CDC lab experts conducting a COVID-19 lab test at the EPHI Reference lab. During the current COVID-19 pandemic, CDC is working closely with the Federal Ministry of Health, Ethiopian Public Health Institute (EPHI), and other public health pa
Read more
APO

Coronavirus: Seychelles’ Consular diplomacy – supporting our Seychellois nationals stranded abroad

Africa Press Office -
Download logoIn his address to the nation on Monday 27th April 2020, President Danny Faure announced Government’s plan to repatriate Seychellois patients who were stranded in India and Sri Lanka, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.  Other Seychellois stranded in these two countries would also benefit in accordance with Public Health regulations. Under the guidance of the Seychelles health authorities, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) worked with the Seychelles High Commiss
Read more
APO

Senegal: A West African Leader on the Rise (By Thomas Hedley, Field Editor)

Africa Press Office -
By Thomas Hedley, Field Editor Although they are located 1,800Km from each other, Côte d'Ivoire and Senegal vie for the place of economic leader in West Africa, with a slight advantage for the former which, thanks to its leading economic capital Abidjan, was able to attract many investors, particularly French speaking. The population of Senegal reached 15.85 million people in 2018 compared to 25 million in Côte d'Ivoire. The same difference can be observed when loo
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

Nigeria Finmin: Economy to shrink 8.9% in worst case scenario

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria’s Minister for Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed says Nigeria's economy could shrink by as much as 8.9 per cent this year in a worst-case scenario without stimulus. Ahmed stated that the contraction could reach 4.4 per cent in a best-case scenario, without any fiscal measures. But with a stimulus, the contraction could be kept to just 0.59 per cent. Pabina Yinkere, Chief Investment Officer at Sigma Pensions joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Nigeria’s April inflation inches up to 12.34%

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria’s annual inflation stood at 12.34 per cent in April, compared with 12.26 percent in March according to data by the National Bureau of Statistics. Femi Ogundimu, Fixed Income trader at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa to discuss this data and more....
Read more
Analyst Interviews

Peter Imoesi: Why Nigeria should rethink its COVID-19 testing approach

CNBC Africa -
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control says 40,043 COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far. The national public health institute had earlier this month released a guideline for the Integration of Private Sector Laboratories as part of the National COVID-19 Response. Peter Imoesi, Fellow at Aberdeen University joins CNBC Africa to assess Nigeria's approach to testing.
Read more
CEO Interviews

FlySafair CEO on COVID-19 impact & how govt can help save SA’s struggling airlines

CNBC Africa -
Elmar Conradie, CEO of FlySafair spoke to CNBC Africa about its business position amid the Covid-19 crisis on the travel industry and how they are faring in the aviation sector as its counterparts are facing liquidations and business rescue procedures.
Read more

Trending Now

Earnings

Here’s why Twitter billionaire Jack Dorsey wants to give all his money away

CNBC -
“I live by the principle of everything is connected, so if someone is in pain, I’m in pain, ultimately, over time,” Dorsey told former Democratic presidential hopeful and universal basic income advocate Andrew Yang on an episode of the “Yang Speaks” podcast published Thursday.
Read more
East Africa

Op-Ed: Jubilee, Kanu formalise coalition as internal battles rage in Kenya

Contributor -
A coalition deal has been formalised between Jubilee and the once-powerful Kenya African National Union (Kanu) – they notified the Registrar of Political Parties, Anne Nderitu, on May 4.
Read more
Videos

Africa’s creative industry looks to reinvent itself to survive COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
At a time of huge uncertainty in all areas of the economy, including the creative industries, many are trying to understand the on-going impact of COVID-19 on our sector. Pierra Ntayombya, CEO, Haute Baso joins CNBC Africa to outline what is being done to create support for the creative industry.
Read more
Videos

UBA: Improved liquidity seen in forex space on easing of COVID-19 lockdown

CNBC Africa -
Traders say moderate activity is expected in Nigeria’s fixed income market next week as the focus will be on the Monetary Policy Committee meeting scheduled for Thursday. Nkem Azinge, Currency Trader at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved