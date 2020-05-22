APO

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) supports Public Health Laboratories in Ethiopia to bolster the COVID-19 Response

| Updated:
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

CDC Ethiopia has invested more than $64 million to build the capacity of Ethiopia’s laboratories and health facilities to strengthen the country’s public health infrastructure over the past two decades. Ethiopian Public Health Institute (EPHI) and CDC lab experts conducting a COVID-19 lab test at the EPHI Reference lab. During the current COVID-19 pandemic, CDC is working closely with the Federal Ministry of Health, Ethiopian Public Health Institute (EPHI), and other public health partners to ensure the people of Ethiopia have access to better diagnostic services to protect them from COVID-19 and help prevent the further spread of the virus. As part of this effort, CDC experts are working on the frontlines with EPHI leadership as part of the national emergency COVID-19 response team, providing support to improve and expand laboratory testing, epidemiology and surveillance, infection prevention and control, and planning.

Through these response efforts, CDC has embedded two senior laboratorians to provide direct hands-on technical assistance at the national COVID 19 testing laboratory. CDC’s direct support has helped the national laboratory to build its capacity to develop a national testing algorithm for COVID-19, conduct verification of multiple testing kits, and implement quality assurance activities during rapid expansion and decentralization of testing. CDC is also supporting the procurement of supplies for COVID-19 testing to maintain and expand capacity.

When asked to describe the partnership with CDC, Adamu Tayachew, Respiratory Viral Diseases Surveillance Response Case Team Lead at EPHI, said, “Our partnership and engagement with CDC is historic. CDC has been there since the establishment of this facility and together we have achieved many milestones throughout the years. CDC’s support has been instrumental in assisting the lab in the investigation of outbreaks of various viral pathogens such as influenza, yellow fever, chikungunya, and dengue, some of which had never been detected in Ethiopia before. In the COVID 19 response, the two CDC experts supporting us on the frontline have been extraordinary. Working eighteen hours a day has become the new normal for us since the outbreak, but I am humbled to see these folks working with us side by side during off-hours. They are bringing us global contexts which helps us build our capacity in verification of new testing materials, specimen collection, resource management, workflow planning, and workforce management.”

Just three months ago, Ethiopia had to send its COVID-19 samples abroad. Now the country is typically testing more than 4000 specimens a day and is planning to open more laboratories in Addis Ababa and in various regional states that are capable of conducting routine COVID-19 testing. This is a critical step in being prepared given the importance of early detection and response during outbreaks of pandemic potential like COVID-19.

“The long-standing successful partnership between the U.S. Government and the Government of Ethiopia has helped to strengthen public health systems to combat both existing and emerging 21st century health threats like the current COVID-19 pandemic,” said CDC Ethiopia Country Director Dr. Christine Ross. “While we work diligently to address the remaining gaps, it’s encouraging to see the Government of Ethiopia capitalizing on these CDC investments, particularly in public health laboratories across the regions, to intensify its public health response to the COVID-19 threat.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.Media filesDownload logo

Related Content

APO

Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Status Update for COVID-19 22 May 2020

Africa Press Office -
Download logoTotal cumulative confirmed positive cases - 606 Total number of deaths - 38 Active new cases - 21 Active cases at Isolation Centres - 338 Cumulative recoveries - 230 Number currently in quarantine - 2,118 Number discharged from quarantine - 3,065 Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Sierra Leone.
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Africa: United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) urges swift action to address violence against women and girls during the pandemic

Africa Press Office -
Download logoGovernments across the world must act urgently to prevent and tackle the rising rates of violence against women and girls during the COVID-19 crisis by putting stronger measures in place such as designating shelters and hotlines as emergency services and supporting police and the justice sector during lockdowns, according to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). Guidance from UNDP, Gender-based violence and COVID-19, also recommends developing new protocols to provide
Read more
APO

Coronavirus: Seychelles’ Consular diplomacy – supporting our Seychellois nationals stranded abroad

Africa Press Office -
Download logoIn his address to the nation on Monday 27th April 2020, President Danny Faure announced Government’s plan to repatriate Seychellois patients who were stranded in India and Sri Lanka, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.  Other Seychellois stranded in these two countries would also benefit in accordance with Public Health regulations. Under the guidance of the Seychelles health authorities, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) worked with the Seychelles High Commiss
Read more
APO

Senegal: A West African Leader on the Rise (By Thomas Hedley, Field Editor)

Africa Press Office -
By Thomas Hedley, Field Editor Although they are located 1,800Km from each other, Côte d'Ivoire and Senegal vie for the place of economic leader in West Africa, with a slight advantage for the former which, thanks to its leading economic capital Abidjan, was able to attract many investors, particularly French speaking. The population of Senegal reached 15.85 million people in 2018 compared to 25 million in Côte d'Ivoire. The same difference can be observed when loo
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

Nigeria Finmin: Economy to shrink 8.9% in worst case scenario

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria’s Minister for Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed says Nigeria's economy could shrink by as much as 8.9 per cent this year in a worst-case scenario without stimulus. Ahmed stated that the contraction could reach 4.4 per cent in a best-case scenario, without any fiscal measures. But with a stimulus, the contraction could be kept to just 0.59 per cent. Pabina Yinkere, Chief Investment Officer at Sigma Pensions joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Nigeria’s April inflation inches up to 12.34%

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria’s annual inflation stood at 12.34 per cent in April, compared with 12.26 percent in March according to data by the National Bureau of Statistics. Femi Ogundimu, Fixed Income trader at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa to discuss this data and more....
Read more
Analyst Interviews

Peter Imoesi: Why Nigeria should rethink its COVID-19 testing approach

CNBC Africa -
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control says 40,043 COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far. The national public health institute had earlier this month released a guideline for the Integration of Private Sector Laboratories as part of the National COVID-19 Response. Peter Imoesi, Fellow at Aberdeen University joins CNBC Africa to assess Nigeria's approach to testing.
Read more
CEO Interviews

FlySafair CEO on COVID-19 impact & how govt can help save SA’s struggling airlines

CNBC Africa -
Elmar Conradie, CEO of FlySafair spoke to CNBC Africa about its business position amid the Covid-19 crisis on the travel industry and how they are faring in the aviation sector as its counterparts are facing liquidations and business rescue procedures.
Read more

Trending Now

Earnings

Here’s why Twitter billionaire Jack Dorsey wants to give all his money away

CNBC -
“I live by the principle of everything is connected, so if someone is in pain, I’m in pain, ultimately, over time,” Dorsey told former Democratic presidential hopeful and universal basic income advocate Andrew Yang on an episode of the “Yang Speaks” podcast published Thursday.
Read more
East Africa

Op-Ed: Jubilee, Kanu formalise coalition as internal battles rage in Kenya

Contributor -
A coalition deal has been formalised between Jubilee and the once-powerful Kenya African National Union (Kanu) – they notified the Registrar of Political Parties, Anne Nderitu, on May 4.
Read more
Videos

Africa’s creative industry looks to reinvent itself to survive COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
At a time of huge uncertainty in all areas of the economy, including the creative industries, many are trying to understand the on-going impact of COVID-19 on our sector. Pierra Ntayombya, CEO, Haute Baso joins CNBC Africa to outline what is being done to create support for the creative industry.
Read more
Videos

UBA: Improved liquidity seen in forex space on easing of COVID-19 lockdown

CNBC Africa -
Traders say moderate activity is expected in Nigeria’s fixed income market next week as the focus will be on the Monetary Policy Committee meeting scheduled for Thursday. Nkem Azinge, Currency Trader at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved