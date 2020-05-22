APO

Coronavirus – Kenya: Government reports 80 more cases of coronavirus Nairobi, Thursday May 21, 2020

The Government has announced 80 new cases of coronavirus after increasing testing capacity by 40 per cent.

The  Cabinet Secretary for Health, Mutahi Kagwe said in the last 24 hours the government tested 3,102 samples, the largest sample size tested so far that demonstrated that the larger the sample size, the more the positive cases.

The new cases now brings to 1,109 the total number cases of those who have tested positive in the country. Cumulatively,  so far the government has tested 52,507 people since the first case was reported..

Out of 80 positive cases 77 are Kenyan Nationals, and three are Somalis, 53 are male and 27 female. The youngest is six (6) months old and the oldest is 66.. According to the report Nairobi county has recorded the highest number of cases at 41 , followed by Mombasa which has 20,  Siaya  seven, Kwale six, Garissa three, Kajiado two and Taita Taveta one. In Nairobi Kibera has (13) cases, Westlands (9), Langata (5), Ruaraka (3), Embakasi West (2), Embakasi East (2), Kasarani (2), Starehe (2), Dagoretti North (2) and Dagoretti South (1).

In Mombasa, Mvita has  (6) cases, Jomvu (5), Likoni (4), Changamwe (3) and Kisauni (2) while Siaya, all the Seven (7) cases are from Ugenya.   In Kwale, six (6) cases are in Msambweni (5) and one in MatugaIn.

In Garissa, the three cases are from Ifo camp (2) and Hagadera Camp has on while  in Kajiado, the two cases are from Kajiado central,snd one case is from Taita Taveta County  of a truck driver.

Also tested were 40 individuals who tested positive from the virus, all  truck drivers, 39 Tanzanians and one Burundian. “They were tested at border points of Namanga (25), Lungalunga (6), Taveta (5) and Isebania (4 and  were all referred back to Tanzania,” he noted.

These numbers suggest that the border points have become hot spots for the disease, this must be mitigated he added. ” I want to appeal to all our people residing at border counties, and those at points of entry to be more vigilant and to utilize the Nyumba Kumi initiative to help in community policing,” the CS reiterated. He also noted that nine patients were discharged from hospital, bringing the total number of those who have so far recovered to 375 while our fatality number still stands at 50. He called on all Government officials at all Points of Entry, such as customs, port health, security, immigration among others to take COVID-19 test because they are at the frontline and vulnerable to contracting the infection.

He also  emphasized that the war on Covid 19 cannot be won by the government alone but by collective effort from each and every one and thanked all the individuals and organizations for the tremendous support and particularly the Ministry of Agriculture through the National Cereals and Produce Board, for their kind donation of foodstuffs to be distributed to Kenyans who have been adversely impacted by the coronavirus situation.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

