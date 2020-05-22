Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (22nd May 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
New Cases: 10
Total Confirmed Cases: 82
Total Active Cases: 51
Total Recovered: 28
Total Number of Tests Conducted: 2411
Total Deaths: 3
Wash hands with soap regularly. Protect yourself. Project your loved ones.
