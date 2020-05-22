APO

Coronavirus – Sudan: UNAMID reports 7 suspected COVID-19 cases at its Logistics Base

Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group.
The African Union – United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) wishes to inform about seven (7) suspected cases of the Corona Virus (COVID-19) reported amongst its personnel operating at the its Logistics Base in El Fasher, North  Darfur.

It is important to note that all affected personnel, including staff who have possibly come into contact with them, are currently adhering to strict quarantine and isolation set protocols. In addition, UNAMID has initiated its mandatory track and trace procedures that are part of the standard operating procedures while providing medical monitoring of the situation.  Only the Mission’s Logistics Base is currently undergoing this investigation.

“To confirm the antibody test results, the Mission in collaboration with North Darfur State Ministry of Health in El Fasher has already sent samples taken from the suspected cases to the National Public Health Laboratory in Khartoum for the PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) testing for definitive diagnosis. The Mission is now awaiting the results, which will determine the way forward in conformity with the UNAMID-UNCT Response Plan to COVID-19,” Mr. Jeremiah Mamabolo, Joint Special Representative and Head of UNAMID  stated, adding that the “Mission continues to partner with relevant health authorities of the Transitional Government of Sudan and play its part in  the collective responsibility in the fight against COVID-19 in Darfur at the same time guaranteeing the safety, health and security of UNAMID staff.”  

The Mission continues to deliver on its mandated responsibilities fully observant of the social distancing protocols and medical advice that is continually shared with Mission members and local communities.  These are important factors in combating the spread of the virus in the Mission’s area of responsibility.     

The Mission’s COVID-19 Crisis Management Team, led by the Head of Mission, is fully engaged with the Government of Sudan on the matter and continues to take all necessary precautions in line with the World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines and decisions of Sudanese federal and state health authorities aimed at combatting and preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the Mission’s area or operation in Darfur.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union-United Nations Mission in Darfur (UNAMID).

CEO Interviews

COVID-19 sets new fashion trends

CNBC Africa -
For many people working from home, a stylish wardrobe includes pyjamas, slippers and perhaps a clean ironed shirt for online meetings that don’t allow you to mute your video. US sales of pyjamas soared 143 per cent between March and April when the Covid-19 lock-down forced many American’s to work from home. Despite the current trend, Karl Hammerschmidt, CEO of RunwaySale, believes fashion will still be fashionable in future. He joins CNBC Africa to tell us why?
CEO Interviews

Why internal audits should be declared essential services during COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Internal audits, which ensure corporate governance and proper accounting processes are followed, should be declared an essential service during Covid-19.
APO

Kenya: €188m African Development Bank loan to boost COVID-19 response

Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) today approved an €188 million loan to support the Government of Kenya’s efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and mitigate the related economic, health and social impacts. The loan will extend additional resources to Kenya as the country takes steps to contain the spread of the pandemic and deal with its unprecedented impact. It follows a request by the Government of Kenya, as part of its COVI
Coronavirus

COVID-19: What to expect during a pandemic

CNBC Africa -
In the past couple of weeks since the total lock-down was lifted in Rwanda, we’ve seen the number of Covid-19 confirmed cases fluctuate, at some point even dropping down to zero. Some people have taken the falling numbers to mean progress in the fight against the virus, but now as the numbers begin to build again, the uncertainty has returned. So what does it all mean? And how should we be reacting? Epidemiologist, Enatha Mukantwali joins CNBC Africa for more.
East Africa

Op-Ed: Jubilee, Kanu formalise coalition as internal battles rage in Kenya

Contributor -
A coalition deal has been formalised between Jubilee and the once-powerful Kenya African National Union (Kanu) – they notified the Registrar of Political Parties, Anne Nderitu, on May 4.
CEO Interviews

Africa’s creative industry looks to reinvent itself to survive COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
At a time of huge uncertainty in all areas of the economy, including the creative industries, many are trying to understand the on-going impact of COVID-19 on our sector. Pierra Ntayombya, CEO, Haute Baso joins CNBC Africa to outline what is being done to create support for the creative industry.
East Africa

Rwanda’s irregular expenditure increases to Rwf8.6 billion in 2019

CNBC Africa -
The auditor general annual report revealed that for the year ended June 2019, irregular expenditure increased to Rwf 8.6 billion from Rwf 5.6 billion the previous year. Auditor General, Obadiah Biraro joins CNBC Africa to unpack the report....
Closing Bell West Africa

UBA: Improved liquidity seen in forex space on easing of COVID-19 lockdown

CNBC Africa -
Traders say moderate activity is expected in Nigeria’s fixed income market next week as the focus will be on the Monetary Policy Committee meeting scheduled for Thursday. Nkem Azinge, Currency Trader at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more....
Earnings

Here’s why Twitter billionaire Jack Dorsey wants to give all his money away

CNBC -
“I live by the principle of everything is connected, so if someone is in pain, I’m in pain, ultimately, over time,” Dorsey told former Democratic presidential hopeful and universal basic income advocate Andrew Yang on an episode of the “Yang Speaks” podcast published Thursday.
CEO Interviews

