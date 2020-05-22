APO

Madagascar: Government of Madagascar gets Euro 4 million from African Development Fund for Sahofika hydropower project

| Updated:
Avatar
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

The African Development Fund has approved a 4.02 million euro loan with a grant component to finance the Government of Madagascar’s 30 million euro equity investment in the Sahofika hydropower project, which will generate affordable, clean energy benefitting some 8 million people.

The Sahofika project is located on the Onive River, 100 km southeast of the capital Antananarivo. It entails the construction of a 205 MW hydroelectric power plant on a Build-Own-Operate-Transfer basis and includes the construction and rehabilitation of 110 km of access roads and construction of a 75 km, 220 kV transmission line. Once commissioned, the Sahofika project is expected to contribute to the avoidance of 900,000 tons of CO2 equivalent annually.

The government has committed to plough back the returns from the project to reduce electricity tariffs for the people of Madagascar.

Additional funding for the project is expected to come from the European Union and the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa

“The support to the Sahofika project exemplifies the Bank’s commitment to delivering quality, affordable energy access across the continent for sustainable and inclusive growth, while helping member countries to responsibly harness their vast, yet underdeveloped renewable energy resources. As the largest hydro power project under development in the country, the Sahofika project will unlock Madagascar’s hydropower potential, and diversify its energy mix in favour of renewable at 90%”, said Dr. Kevin Kariuki, the Bank’s Vice-President for Power, Energy, Climate Change & Green Growth.

In December 2019, acting as Mandated Lead Arranger, the Bank approved a Partial Risk Guarantee of $100 million towards the Sahofika project to mitigate liquidity risk. The Bank is also supporting the Power Transmission Network Reinforcement and Interconnection Project, aimed at reinforcing and expanding Madagascar’s transmission network in order to  evacuate the additional power generated by this large hydro project.

“The Sahofika project is a cornerstone of the Bank’s strong support to the power sector in Madagascar. The commissioning of Sahofika would enable national utility (JIRAMA) to save around 100 million euros annually in fuel costs, while phasing out the need for state subsidies,” said Mohamed Cherif, the Bank’s Country Manager for Madagascar.

The Sahofika project is aligned with the Bank’s New Deal on Energy for Africa, and the Bank’s Climate Change Action Plan, whose collective goals include expanding green energy infrastructure for sustainable and inclusive growth. It is also in line with the Government of Madagascar’s energy policy.

The African Development Fund (ADF) is the concessional financing window of the Bank Group that provides low-income Regional Member Countries (RMCs) with concessional loans and grants in support of projects that spur poverty reduction.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Development Bank Group (AfDB).

Media Contact: Amba Mpoke-Bigg Communication and External Relations Department African Development Bank Email: [email protected]

Technical Contact: Jectone Achieng Senior Investment Officer Email: [email protected]

About the African Development Bank Group: The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) (www.AfDB.org) is Africa’s premier development finance institution. It comprises three distinct entities: the African Development Bank (AfDB), the African Development Fund (ADF) and the Nigeria Trust Fund (NTF). On the ground in 37 African countries with an external office in Japan, the AfDB contributes to the economic development and the social progress of its 54 regional member states.

For more information: www.AfDB.org

Related Content

Videos

Africa’s creative industry looks to reinvent itself to survive COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
At a time of huge uncertainty in all areas of the economy, including the creative industries, many are trying to understand the on-going impact of COVID-19 on our sector. Pierra Ntayombya, CEO, Haute Baso joins CNBC Africa to outline what is being done to create support for the creative industry.
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (22nd May 2020)

Africa Press Office -
New Cases: 10 Total Confirmed Cases: 82 Total Active Cases: 51 Total Recovered: 28 Total Number of Tests Conducted: 2411 Total Deaths: 3 Wash hands with soap regularly. Protect yourself.  Project your loved ones.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Seychelles: Arrival of 3rd round of medical supplies from Jack Ma Foundation

Africa Press Office -
Download logoOn Thursday 21st May 2020, Seychelles received a third round of medical supplies from the Jack Ma Foundation (Alibaba), delivered on a special Ethiopian Airways flight. This relief initiative was launched by the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Dr. Abiy Ahmed, the Jack Ma Foundation, and Alibaba Foundation as part of actions towards implementation of the Africa joint continental strategy for COVID-19, led by the African Union (AU) through Africa Centre for Disease Control (CDC). This
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Kenya: Total of 1161 test positive in the country

Africa Press Office -
Download logoThis now brings to 1161 the number of people who have so far tested positive for the disease in the country. The cumulative tests conducted so far is 55, 074.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

East Africa

Op-Ed: Jubilee, Kanu formalise coalition as internal battles rage in Kenya

Contributor -
A coalition deal has been formalised between Jubilee and the once-powerful Kenya African National Union (Kanu) – they notified the Registrar of Political Parties, Anne Nderitu, on May 4.
Read more
Videos

Africa’s creative industry looks to reinvent itself to survive COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
At a time of huge uncertainty in all areas of the economy, including the creative industries, many are trying to understand the on-going impact of COVID-19 on our sector. Pierra Ntayombya, CEO, Haute Baso joins CNBC Africa to outline what is being done to create support for the creative industry.
Read more
Videos

Rwanda’s irregular expenditure increases to Rwf8.6 billion in 2019

CNBC Africa -
The auditor general annual report revealed that for the year ended June 2019, irregular expenditure increased to Rwf 8.6 billion from Rwf 5.6 billion the previous year. Auditor General, Obadiah Biraro joins CNBC Africa to unpack the report....
Read more
Videos

UBA: Improved liquidity seen in forex space on easing of COVID-19 lockdown

CNBC Africa -
Traders say moderate activity is expected in Nigeria’s fixed income market next week as the focus will be on the Monetary Policy Committee meeting scheduled for Thursday. Nkem Azinge, Currency Trader at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more

Trending Now

Earnings

Here’s why Twitter billionaire Jack Dorsey wants to give all his money away

CNBC -
“I live by the principle of everything is connected, so if someone is in pain, I’m in pain, ultimately, over time,” Dorsey told former Democratic presidential hopeful and universal basic income advocate Andrew Yang on an episode of the “Yang Speaks” podcast published Thursday.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19 sets new fashion trends

CNBC Africa -
For many people working from home, a stylish wardrobe includes pyjamas, slippers and perhaps a clean ironed shirt for online meetings that don’t allow you to mute your video. US sales of pyjamas soared 143 per cent between March and April when the Covid-19 lock-down forced many American’s to work from home. Despite the current trend, Karl Hammerschmidt, CEO of RunwaySale, believes fashion will still be fashionable in future. He joins CNBC Africa to tell us why?
Read more
Videos

Why internal audits should be declared essential services during COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Internal audits, which ensure corporate governance and proper accounting processes are followed, should be declared an essential service during Covid-19.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: What to expect during a pandemic

CNBC Africa -
In the past couple of weeks since the total lock-down was lifted in Rwanda, we’ve seen the number of Covid-19 confirmed cases fluctuate, at some point even dropping down to zero. Some people have taken the falling numbers to mean progress in the fight against the virus, but now as the numbers begin to build again, the uncertainty has returned. So what does it all mean? And how should we be reacting? Epidemiologist, Enatha Mukantwali joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved