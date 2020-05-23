Coronavirus – Africa: Home-Grown Solutions from Africa's Health Innovators to fight COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Africa's health innovators are stepping up to support the fight against COVID-19.

World Health Organization (WHO) hosted the first in a series of virtual sessions for innovators across the region to showcase home-grown solutions to critical gaps in the response.

