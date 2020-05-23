Coronavirus – African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (104,279) deaths (3,185), and recoveries (41,717)

In the past couple of weeks since the total lock-down was lifted in Rwanda, we’ve seen the number of Covid-19 confirmed cases fluctuate, at some point even dropping down to zero. Some people have taken the falling numbers to mean progress in the fight against the virus, but now as the numbers begin to build again, the uncertainty has returned. So what does it all mean? And how should we be reacting? Epidemiologist, Enatha Mukantwali joins CNBC Africa for more.