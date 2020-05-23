APO

Coronavirus – Botswana: Cross Border COVID-19 cases

The COVID-19 PRESIDENTIAL TASK FORCE is aware of communication in various platforms about persons who tested positive for COVID-19 upon return to their home country having departed from Botswana.

The Government of the Republic of Botswana has contacted its counterparts in the other country, to investigate the cases with a view to start appropriate contact tracing as per our protocols, should our investigations reveal the need for additional contact tracing in Botswana.

It is important to note that as travellers enter our country through the border entry points, all are tested to ensure that the virus is adequately managed. Measures currently in place at border entry points, continue to be monitored and continuously improved to close gaps which may arise from time to time.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Botswana.

