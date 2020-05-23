Coronavirus – Botswana: Cross Border COVID-19 cases

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The COVID-19 PRESIDENTIAL TASK FORCE is aware of communication in various platforms about persons who tested positive for COVID-19 upon return to their home country having departed from Botswana.

The Government of the Republic of Botswana has contacted its counterparts in the other country, to investigate the cases with a view to start appropriate contact tracing as per our protocols, should our investigations reveal the need for additional contact tracing in Botswana.

It is important to note that as travellers enter our country through the border entry points, all are tested to ensure that the virus is adequately managed. Measures currently in place at border entry points, continue to be monitored and continuously improved to close gaps which may arise from time to time.

