Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update – 23 May 2020

Africa Press Office

The total laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours are 3757: of these sixty-one (61) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today are Four-Hundred-Ninety-Four (494). Among the confirmed cases, 43 of them are male and 18 are female. All of them are Ethiopians and their age ranges from 15 to 70 years. Among the cases forty-eight (48) of them are identified from Addis Ababa (five have contact with a confirmed case and forty-three have no contact with confirmed cases and no travel history), three (3) from Afar Region (contact with confirmed cases and in Dubti Isolation Center), one (1) from Amhara region (all with travel history from abroad and in Dessie Isolation Center), seven (7) from Somali region (all with travel history from abroad and in Jigjiga Quarantine Center) and two (2) from Oromia region (with no contact with confirmed cases and no travel history and they are from Burayu and Sebeta towns).

• Detailed information on today's cases will be provided through a separate press statement later.

The potential sources of exposure of the confirmed cases are presented below:

Potential Exposure

Number of Cases

Travel history from abroad

11

Contact with confirmed cases

5

Cases with no contact with confirmed cases and no travel history

45

Total

61

Furthermore, twenty-three (23) people (14 from Addis Ababa and 9 from Afar region) recovered from the disease that makes the total number of recoveries one-hundred-fifty-one (151).

The laboratory samples were collected from the high-risk community members, returnees/passengers at mandatory quarantine centers, contacts of the confirmed cases, health facility visitors and suspects at isolation centers.

COVID-19 Situational Update as of Today

Total laboratory test conducted

76,962

Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours

3757

Number of confirmed cases within 24 hours

61

Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment centers

336

Patients in intensive care

0

Newly recovered

23

Total recovered

151

Total deaths

5

Returned to their country

2

Total confirmed cases as of today

494

Ministry of Health and Ethiopian Public Health Institute would like to wish a happy Eid Al Fitr to all Muslims and recommend taking the following precautions while celebrating this holiday.

• Keep our physical distance during Zekatil Fitr.

• Make holiday welfares through phone calls rather than in person.

• Cover our nose and mouth with face/cloth mask while we are at the market.

• Keep our physical distance and clean our hands with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitize while shopping goods for the holiday at a nearby market.

Strictly adhere to all precautionary measures to protect yourselves and your loved ones from the virus.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.

