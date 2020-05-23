Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 case update, 22 May 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
245 new cases of COVID-19;
131-Lagos 16-Jigawa 13-Ogun 12-Borno 9-Kaduna 9-Oyo 9-Rivers 9-Ebonyi 8-Kano 7-Kwara 5-Katsina 3-Akwa Ibom 3-Sokoto 2-Bauchi 2-Yobe 1-Anambra 1-Gombe 1-Niger 1-Ondo 1-Plateau 1-FCT 1-Bayelsa
7261 cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria Discharged: 2007 Deaths: 221
