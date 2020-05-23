APO

Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 Situation Report for Nigeria (22 May 2020)

The COVID-19 Nigeria situation report for 22nd May, 2020 has been published.

Our daily COVID-19 situation reports provide a summary of the epidemiological situation & response activities in Nigeria.

Download via: https://bit.ly/3bWXXqp

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo

