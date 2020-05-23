Coronavirus – South Africa: 988 new cases of COVID-19 in South Africa

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

A total of 17599 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. There are 988 new cases of COVID-19. Sadly, we report 28 new COVID-19 related deaths & send our condolences to the loved ones. The number of recoveries is 10104. Use a fabric face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

