Coronavirus – Zambia: COVID-19 Statistics Status Update (22nd May 2020)

54 New Confirmed Cases; 34 Recoveries

New cases reported from: 25 Nakonde; 19 Lusaka; 7 Kabwe; 3 Mansa Recoveries reported from: 25 Lusaka; 7 Kabwe; 2 Solwezi

Tests in the last 24 hours: 579 (20,011 cumulative)

Cumulative cases: 920

Total recoveries: 336

Total deaths: 7

Active cases: 577

