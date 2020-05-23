Coronavirus – Zambia: COVID-19 Statistics Status Update (22nd May 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
54 New Confirmed Cases; 34 Recoveries
New cases reported from: 25 Nakonde; 19 Lusaka; 7 Kabwe; 3 Mansa Recoveries reported from: 25 Lusaka; 7 Kabwe; 2 Solwezi
Tests in the last 24 hours: 579 (20,011 cumulative)
Cumulative cases: 920
Total recoveries: 336
Total deaths: 7
Active cases: 577
