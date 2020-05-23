Showcasing Brilliant African Innovation against COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Join Lion’s Den on 27 May to vote for your favorite African entrepreneur innovating against COVID-19. The session is part of Africa.com’s ongoing webinar series, Crisis Management for African Business Leaders, developed with faculty from Harvard Business School.

Brilliant African Innovations Against COVID-19 is a pitch competition to showcase and support African entrepreneurs who, in the last six weeks, have developed solutions to support Africa’s fight against the coronavirus. Entries are evaluated primarily on their impact against the virus and the viability of delivering the product or service.

Entrepreneurs will “pitch” their ideas, and will be questioned by a judging panel comprised of a seasoned group of African innovation experts. In addition, the audience will judge each entrepreneur’s presentation and register their views through live polling.

The winner will receive

Cash prize of $500 One-on-one mentorship session with a Harvard Business School professor Media package worth $5,000

The judges for the competition include:

Juliet Ehimuan, Country Director, Google Nigeria Andile Ngcaba, Founding Partner and Chairman, Convergence Partners Eric Osiakwan, Managing Partner, Chanzo Capital Adrian Vermooten, Head of Digital Africa Regions, Standard Bank

If you have not yet registered to attend the webinar, or for more information on Lion’s Den, visit VirtualConferenceAfrica.com.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa.com.

Media Contact: Laura Joseph Phone: +27 82 332 0473 Email: [email protected]

About Africa.com : Africa.com is a media holding company with an extensive array of platforms that reach a global audience interested in African content and community. Africa.com’s interests include a business publisher’s ad network, content syndication, the website at www.iAfrica.com, email newsletters, various social media platforms, and internet domain names ending with the “.africa.com” extension. Africa.com operates from Johannesburg, Lagos, and New York, and has a presence in Cape Town and Nairobi.

Media filesDownload logo