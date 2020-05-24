Coronavirus – Kenya: Total confirmed cases stand at 1214

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
– 1,108 samples tested in the past 24 hours
– 59,260 samples tested so far
– 22 new positive cases today
– Total confirmed cases stand at 1,214
– 3 recoveries today
– Total discharged & recovered – 383
– 1 fatality in the past 24 hours
– Total fatalities – 51
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.