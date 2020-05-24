APO

Coronavirus – Kenya: Total confirmed cases stand at 1214

– 1,108 samples tested in the past 24 hours

– 59,260 samples tested so far

– 22 new positive cases today

– Total confirmed cases stand at 1,214

– 3 recoveries today

– Total discharged & recovered – 383

– 1 fatality in the past 24 hours

– Total fatalities – 51

